Novak Djokovic is a new partner at Le Mans FC. Picture: Keystone

Novak Djokovic invests in football. According to the club, the Serbian has become a partner in the French second division club Le Mans.

Djokovic is not the only well-known name from the world of sport to have acquired shares in the up-and-coming club. Former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen have done the same to the record Grand Slam tournament winner.

The size of the stakes is not known. "These new partnerships give us the opportunity to grow responsibly," says Thierry Gomez, President of the club for nine years. He plans to use the money to invest in infrastructure, including a new training center.