  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

With other athletes Novak Djokovic becomes a partner in Le Mans FC

SDA

1.8.2025 - 20:11

Novak Djokovic is a new partner at Le Mans FC.
Novak Djokovic is a new partner at Le Mans FC.
Picture: Keystone

Novak Djokovic invests in football. According to the club, the Serbian has become a partner in the French second division club Le Mans.

Keystone-SDA

01.08.2025, 20:11

01.08.2025, 20:44

Djokovic is not the only well-known name from the world of sport to have acquired shares in the up-and-coming club. Former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen have done the same to the record Grand Slam tournament winner.

The size of the stakes is not known. "These new partnerships give us the opportunity to grow responsibly," says Thierry Gomez, President of the club for nine years. He plans to use the money to invest in infrastructure, including a new training center.

More from the department

Top or flop?. These are the new kits of Europe's top clubs

Top or flop?These are the new kits of Europe's top clubs

Video highlights. Aarau benefit from Wiler's slip-ups and record their first win of the season

Video highlightsAarau benefit from Wiler's slip-ups and record their first win of the season

Possible Xhaka successor. Avdullahu:

Possible Xhaka successorAvdullahu: "Not yet decided whether I'll play for Switzerland or Kosovo"