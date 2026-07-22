In the final against Spain, Argentina's Enzo Fernández was sent off with a second yellow card shortly before the end of regulation time, doing his team a disservice. Now, the tenacious midfielder has spoken out.

Defender Pau Cubarsi is spectacularly taken down by Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine is sent off with a yellow-red card.

He does it just like Embolo Now Argentina's red-carded player speaks out—but his ejection isn't an issue

Here's what it's all about Enzo Fernández lost the World Cup final with Argentina, 0–1. The Spanish team scored the winning goal in extra time.

Shortly before the end of regulation time, Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

He has since spoken out on social media. Summary created with

On Sunday, Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain 0–1 in extra time. At the time of the goal, Argentina was down a man because Fernández had been sent off with a yellow-red card shortly before the end of regulation time for a foul near the midfield line.

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Meanwhile, the player who received the red card has spoken out on Instagram. “Over time, you come to realize that there’s something much bigger than just the result,” Fernandez begins, drawing a positive conclusion: “For years, this team has been representing itself in the best possible way.” The Albiceleste is showing that it’s not just about winning, “but about giving everything for the jersey and never giving up.”

"The team has always shouldered its responsibilities, given its all, and 'defended the colors with pride, humility, and dedication,'" Fernandez writes with great emotion. Of course, he doesn't forget to thank the Argentine fans. "You make us feel at home wherever we go in the world."

Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest honor for him. “And I’ll continue to give it my all every time I get to wear it.”

Fernandez’s words are very reminiscent of those of Breel Embolo, who was also sent off with a yellow-red card—in the quarterfinal against Argentina. Both have addressed the fans with emotional messages, but neither has said a single word about his ejection. That hasn’t gone over well with everyone.