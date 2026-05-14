After the 3:1 defeat against St. Gallen on the penultimate matchday, it is clear: FC Basel will not be playing in the European Cup next season. FCB boss David Degen talks to blue Sport about the missed goals, the future of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and the upcoming upheaval.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last year, FC Basel became champions and cup winners. This season, FCB cannot even finish in the European Cup places.

"We have to be hard on ourselves. The new season is coming soon, we have a lot of work ahead of us," says FCB boss David Degen in an interview with blue Sport.

Degen announces that Stephan Lichtsteiner will remain coach, but that there will be a major shake-up in the team. An old acquaintance may be returning to the FCB goal. Show more

A year ago, FC Basel were still celebrating the double and dreaming of a return to the Champions League. Now the Bebbi are once again a long way away from the magical next round of the European Cup. After the defeat against FC St. Gallen in the last home game of the season, FCB can no longer reach the top four.

"Our goals were completely different. We missed them all," club president David Degen clarified in an interview with blue Sport following the latest disappointment. "We now have to analyze a lot of things and take a hard look at ourselves. The new season is coming soon, we have a lot of work ahead of us."

With its club history, FC Basel should actually play internationally every year, says Degen. "But we can't have our backs to the wall financially if we miss out on the European Cup. As long as I'm in charge here, we'll do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Lichtsteiner remains FCB coach

Degen also admits to making mistakes himself. There have been "misjudgements" in some personnel decisions, he says. These must now be ironed out in the summer. "There will be changes in the staff and also in the squad. We need people who are 100 percent red and blue and give everything for success when they go out on the pitch. We haven't had that this season."

However, there will be no changes to the coaching staff, even though the downturn only really began after Ludovic Magnin was replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner in January. "It's always easy to blame the coach for everything. We will definitely go into the new season with Lichtsteiner," Degen makes clear. "Steph is a young coach. He hasn't always got everything right in terms of communication, but he's here to learn."

However, he likes the mentality of the former national team captain. "He's a dogged coach and always wants success. If everyone had his mentality, we wouldn't be fifth."

A change is imminent

It is also clear that head of sport Daniel Stucki will be leaving the club. The search for his successor is still ongoing, but Degen is not letting himself be put off. A new scouting team with a technical director will take care of the transfers. "We won't let ourselves be put under pressure, but a new head of sport will be here for the new season. But we have to be convinced that he must be a good fit for FC Basel."

However, the upheaval is likely to be greater than last year, when the most important players were retained. Degen does not want to go into detail about individual personnel. "I only ever hear that this player and that player wants to leave. But then the offers have to be there. But the upheaval will certainly be clear," said the FCB boss.

Sommer will not return - but Omlin?

Degen also thanked the fans, who have continued to support the team in large numbers throughout this difficult season: "I'm sorry for the fans that we weren't able to meet their expectations. But we'll come back and put together a competitive team that will definitely play at the top again."

It is still unclear who will take over from Marwin Hitz in the FCB goal. Degen confirms the reports that Yann Sommer has withdrawn: "A transfer of Yann Sommer will not work. He has decided to take a different path and that's okay. But we will certainly present a new goalkeeper who meets our requirements and can keep goal just as well as Sommer would have done," he says. A return of Jonas Omlin is possible. "He is certainly a topic."

And what can be said about the departure rumors surrounding Xherdan Shaqiri and Flavius Daniliuc? "We'll see what happens, but I don't think they'll leave," says Degen. "In my opinion, the team was older than it should be this season. But we need seasoned leaders to march forward and carry the team."