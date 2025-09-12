Max Eberl has had the odd disagreement with Uli Hoeness in recent months. Keystone

Differences of opinion between Bayern bosses Uli Hoeness and Max Eberl and a TV program have recently caused quite a stir. Now Eberl is speaking out for the first time. He is clear.

However, the FC Bayern Munich sporting director does not want to go into detail about the discussions of the last few days.

"I want to be successful at Bayern. That's what I get up for every day. That's what I fight for every day," said Eberl. Show more

By his own admission, Max Eberl has never considered resigning from FC Bayern amid the furor surrounding Uli Hoeness' recent statements. "My heart is here. Never ever thought of quitting here. I have far too many plans for that," said the sporting director of the German record champions.

Honorary President Hoeness had recently admitted differences of opinion on transfer issues in a TV talk show and attested to Eberl being "quite sensitive". The Bayern patron later claimed that he had only wanted to help his sporting director with his clear statements.

"We're talking about sensitive," Eberl replied. "Sensitive means feeling; being prepared to fight for something. If you don't feel, just do a job, if that's what you want, then that's very cold." Many people around the world today act "coldly and ruthlessly", he criticized. "For me, it's about feeling. Because I do what I do with passion, I burn for it."

Eberl: "Always had to fight in my life"

Eberl said ahead of Munich's Bundesliga home game against Hamburger SV on Saturday that he wanted to put the debate behind him. "I don't want to work at Bayern Munich, that has not been my goal. I want to be successful at Bayern Munich. That's what I get up for every day. That's what I fight for every day."

The 51-year-old emphasized: "I've always had to fight in my life." Eberl explicitly did not want to reveal how he has been feeling personally in recent days, but it has "definitely not been an easy situation" in his months at the club so far.

Following Hoeness' advice on Sport1's "Doppelpass", the manager was also asked whether he would talk to the long-time Bayern boss more in future. "I would be stupid if I said I wouldn't learn every day and also listen to people's advice and thoughts," replied Eberl. "Anything that helps me to be successful, of course I'll take it."

