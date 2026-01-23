The pressure on Gianni Infantino is mounting. Following the failure of his controversial World Cup investor plan, the FIFA boss is said to have sought support behind the scenes from the Trump administration—without success.

FIFA Chief Under Intense Pressure Now Infantino is seeking help from the Trump administration—and getting turned down

Here's what it's all about Gianni Infantino is said to have tried to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Insiders suspect that he was seeking political support for his own position.

The conversation did not take place. The U.S. State Department denies that a phone call had been planned.

Pressure on the FIFA president is mounting following the failure of his billion-dollar project to outsource commercial World Cup rights—with potential consequences for his planned re-election. Summary created with

Gianni Infantino is said to be working behind the scenes to secure political support from the U.S. According to a report in the “New York Post», the FIFA president wanted to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as pressure on him continues to mount due to the failed billion-dollar project with World Cup investors and growing criticism of his leadership.

According to the newspaper, Infantino sought a meeting with Rubio. Officially, the discussion was supposed to focus on the importance of soccer as a tool of “soft power” for the U.S. Insiders, however, see another reason. “We all know it’s about his own job. Nothing else,” a person familiar with the matter is quoted as saying in the “New York Post.”

Another source explains that the Valais native feels increasingly isolated in light of the ongoing negative coverage. “He is looking for influential allies who will publicly support him.” According to the report, after his project failed, Infantino also tried several times—unsuccessfully—to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone.

The conversation did not take place

According to several sources, Infantino had hoped to speak with Rubio by phone on Monday morning. The U.S. State Department, however, denies that such a call was ever planned. A spokesperson wrote on X: “There are no plans for Marco Rubio to speak with Gianni Infantino. The *New York Post* should question its sources or speak with us directly.”

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A high-ranking FIFA official, however, claims that the meeting had originally been scheduled but was canceled following the New York Post’s report. The U.S. State Department also rejected this account. FIFA has not yet commented.

Re-election Is in Jeopardy

On Friday, it was reported that Infantino’s plan to spin off FIFA’s commercial World Cup rights—including TV rights, sponsorship, licensing, and ticketing—into a new company and sell a portion of them to private investors had failed. Following massive opposition, the FIFA boss withdrew the plans.

On March 18, 2027, Infantino hopes to be re-elected president for another four-year term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. But the pressure on him is mounting significantly. Most recently, UEFA threatened legal action, and Wales became the first individual soccer association to publicly withdraw its support for Infantino’s planned reelection as FIFA president next year. Serbia followed shortly thereafter as the second association to do so.