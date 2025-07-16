There have been rumors for some time about whether FCB boss David Degen and actress Vivien Wulf are a couple. Now the football manager has posted a sweet photo with Wulf on Instagram. Who is Degen's flame?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB president David Degen has made his relationship with German actress Vivien Wulf public with an intimate Instagram photo.

The two were spotted together at the championship celebrations and the Cup final back in May, which had previously sparked rumors of a relationship.

This liaison was already the subject of hot rumors in June 2025. David Degen and Vivien Wulf were spotted together at the championship ceremony on May 24. They are also said to have been together at the Cup final in Bern.

What was long rumored is now official - and sweet as sugar on top.

David Degen (42) has published a sweet photo with Vivien Wulf (31) on his Instagram account. It shows: A happy Degen, snuggled up close to the German actress.

A statement of love - without big words. And they don't need to - both are beaming in love at the camera.

Degen in April: "I have a girlfriend"

Degen had previously been officially single for years. Back in April, he made it public on the FCB podcast "Achzädreyenünzig" that he was in love: "I have a girlfriend. But I don't want to say any more about it." He told CH-Media last December: "I really want children. And I know that it has to happen soon - otherwise I'm too old."

Who is Vivien Wulf?

David Degen's new love, Vivien Wulf, is an actress, entrepreneur and author - and has long been more than just a well-known TV face. She has been shaking up the ARD telenovela "Sturm der Liebe" as tough investor Larissa Mahnke since the beginning of 2025. Between shoots in Munich, she regularly commutes from her home in Düsseldorf, where she also campaigns for the advancement of women in business.

Wulf became famous as a teenager through films such as "Rock It!" and with series roles in "Cobra 11" and "SOKO Köln". She later studied journalism in London, wrote a book about happiness and self-discovery and founded the female event format "Women On Top".

In April of this year, Wulf split up with former professional footballer Alexander Dercho. They had married in September 2023. According to acquaintances (via Bild), the two ended their relationship "amicably and on good terms" after around a year and a half.

