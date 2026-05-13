After his debate with Murat Yakin, Noah Okafor is once again a beacon of hope for the Swiss national team. The in-form striker admits his mistakes to blue Sport. "I know that I didn't do everything right."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The YouTube series "The Three Okafors" by the brothers Noah, Elijah and Isaiah Okafor will also appear on blue Zoom from May 21.

In an interview with blue Sport, Noah Okafor talks about his situation in the national team and his reconciliation with Murat Yakin.

"I know I didn't do everything right," says the in-form Leeds striker self-critically. "But the matter has now been put to one side." Show more

In March, Noah Okafor would have been back in the national team jersey after a long time. 16 months after his last international match, Murat Yakin planned to play the Leeds striker again. However, he was not fit enough to play against Germany and Norway.

One month before the start of the World Cup, however, it is clear that Okafor is once again a force to be reckoned with in the national team. Especially as the 25-year-old is currently in outstanding form in the Premier League. He has recently scored six goals in his last seven games, including a brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford. He already has eight goals this season in the Premier League - no Swiss player before him has managed that.

Six months ago, he publicly vented his anger and said that he was very disappointed with the way Yakin and national team director Pierluigi Tami had treated him. The national team coach had already spoken about reconciliation with Okafor in March and then made it clear once again in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport: "I don't hold grudges."

Okafor is self-critical

The reason for Okafor's long absence from the national team was his behaviour at Euro 2024. The striker didn't play a single minute in Germany at the time and complained about it during the tournament. There was talk of a lack of team spirit. A no-go for Yakin, who subsequently decided not to play Okafor - with the exception of two games in the Nations League in the fall of 2024.

"As a young player, you always want to play. If you don't play, you're annoyed. That can also have a positive side if you're ambitious. But I've learned from it," Okafor now looks back in an interview with blue Sport. "I know that I didn't do everything right," he says self-critically. "But the matter has now been put to one side. I'm looking ahead. If you want to get to the top, you have to admit your mistakes, learn from them and make the best of them."

The YouTube series "The Three Okafors" by brothers Elijah, Noah and Isaiah Okafor (from left) will also appear on blue Zoom in future. blue Sport

Okafor stood in front of his team-mates on his return to the national team in March and apologized for his behaviour. "I think that was important. Because I'm on good terms with all of them, some of them are close friends of mine. They were also happy that I was back. We have a very good energy on and off the pitch."

He is very proud and happy to be able to pull on the national team jersey again in the future. Especially in view of the World Cup. "We had good talks and it meant a lot to me that Yakin and Tami visited me in England. I'm a player who needs to communicate with the coach. If he gives me a good feeling, I can play freely. That's how I play best."

"The three Okafors" on blue Zoom

In their YouTube series "The Three Okafors ", brothers Noah, Elijah and Isaiah provide insights into their everyday lives. The series can now also be seen on blue Zoom. From May 21, a double episode will be broadcast weekly on free TV.

Watch the whole interview in the video