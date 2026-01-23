Sixteen years after winning its first World Cup title, Spain is back on top—and it’s well deserved. The celebration begins just outside New York, and the players are already looking forward to continuing the festivities back home.

Here's what it's all about Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in overtime. Rodri was named the tournament's best player, and Unai Simón was named the best goalkeeper.

After winning the title, coach Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach in history. Despite Lamine Yamal's unremarkable performance throughout the tournament, he expressly praised him for his dedication to the team.

Marc Cucurella wants to keep a promise he made before the World Cup and get a tattoo of de la Fuente's face. After winning the title, he announced that he would think about the design on the flight home. Summary created with

As Rodri boarded the team bus with the World Cup trophy, the Spanish team’s celebration continued just outside New York City. Back on the field, Lamine Yamal had already been playing around first with Nico Williams and then with his three-year-old brother Keyne. In the locker room, along with loud music and giant bottles of champagne, there was also a slightly smaller replica of the golden trophy for each of the Spanish World Cup champions.

“We celebrated, took lots of photos, and made lots of memories. We got little trophies that were really cool. We just celebrated—just like a world champion does,” said former Leipzig player Dani Olmo after the 1-0 (0-0, 0-0) win over Argentina, with the largely invisible superstar Lionel Messi sporting a heavy gold medal around his neck.

The players proudly carried their replica trophy in sturdy cases through the tunnels of the final stadium, where—hours earlier, after a dominant victory over the defending champions—they had been presented with the coveted original by U.S. President Donald Trump. And they did so as only the second Spanish team in history to achieve this feat. Because the women’s team became world champions in 2023, Spain is also the first country to hold both titles simultaneously. The Empire State Building was lit up in red and yellow in honor of the Spanish team.

Spain hasn't lost in 38 games

Despite having a man advantage and being vastly superior, the European champions—who hadn’t been defeated in 38 games—had to wait until overtime before Ferran Torres scored the winning goal (106th minute), securing their second World Cup title since 2010. “I think that goal finally gave us relief. We all gave it our best shot. You’re always nervous when facing Messi, but we always believed in ourselves,” said the FC Barcelona player. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of people in Madrid, Barcelona, and other Spanish cities celebrated the well-deserved victory in the middle of the night.

Torres' golden goal was the Spaniards' 20th attempt—Argentina hadn't taken a single shot on Unai Simón's goal at that point. “I’m sure we won’t truly realize what we’ve accomplished today until we return to Spain,” said the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper.

Simón set a record during the XXL tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, going 649 minutes without conceding a goal. Spain conceded only one goal in eight games—in their 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium. “Maintaining this style of play, this level of performance, and this concentration over the course of eight games—that’s what won us the title,” said Simón.

Iniesta, Ramos, Casillas: There's a second generation of World Cup champions

In South Africa in 2010, Spain had become world champions having conceded only two goals. The team led by Andrés Iniesta—who also scored in extra time during the 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final—along with Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas, is no longer the only “golden generation” in Spanish soccer history. “A game that will forever change the history of a country and a generation. Spain no longer has to view the year 2010 as a one-time memory,” celebrated “Mundo Deportivo.”

Just like the legends of yesteryear, the new generation—led by Rodri, who was deservedly named the tournament’s best player, along with Lamal and Marc Cucurella—followed up their European Championship title with a World Cup victory. “We had to wait 16 years for this moment. I hope that this time we’ll only have to wait four years for the next star,” said Simón. He was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, while defender Pau Cubarsi received the award for best young player—rather than Yamal, who is also 19 years old.

The biggest star on Spain’s team had an unremarkable World Cup, scoring only one goal. Nevertheless, he received special praise from Coach de la Fuente because the FC Barcelona player put the team first and fulfilled his responsibilities. “I’m truly grateful to him; he sacrificed himself for the team,” said the 65-year-old, who is now the oldest World Cup-winning coach in history. “That’s very important in our team. He played a great World Cup.”

Coach's Tattoo for Cucurella

“I think we played outstanding soccer and deserved this trophy,” said Cucurella, who now plans to get a tattoo of coach de la Fuente’s face. “We have a long flight home; maybe there will be a few suggestions. I’ll think it over and then just get it done,” said the standout defender, who is transferring from Chelsea FC to Real Madrid, regarding his announcement made before the tournament.

A year ago, Cucurella had already become world champion at the NFL stadium of the New York Giants and the New York Jets, back then with the London club at the Club World Cup. Once again, the U.S. president was in the first victory photos; this time, too, the 80-year-old waited a few seconds before letting FIFA President Gianni Infantino escort him off the stage.

"We're really looking forward to coming to Spain. A lot of people here couldn't be here, and we want to celebrate with everyone," Cucurella said. "I think we've earned a good celebration."

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