The World Cup finals will open in the USA, Canada and Mexico on June 11, 2026 - and now the field of participants is complete.
World Cup 2026
- Date: June 11 - July 19, 2026
- Location: USA, Mexico, Canada (16 stadiums)
- Opening match: Azteca Stadium (Mexico, June 11)
- Final: New York New Jersey (USA, July 19)
- Participants: 48 nations
- Game mode: Round-robin tournament (12 groups of 4 teams), knockout system
Group A
- Mexico
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Czech Republic
Group B
- Canada
- Switzerland
- Qatar
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
Group C
- Brazil
- Morocco
- Scotland
- Haiti
Group D
- USA
- Australia
- Paraguay
- Turkey
Group E
- Germany, Ecuador
- Ecuador
- Ivory Coast
- Curaçao
Group F
- The Netherlands
- Japan
- Tunisia
- Sweden
Group G
- Belgium
- Iran
- Egypt
- New Zealand
Group H
- Group H Spain
- Uruguay
- Saudi Arabia
- Cape Verde
Group I
- Group I France
- Senegal
- Norway
- Winner FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia/Iraq)
Group J
- Argentina
- Argentina
- Algeria
- Jordan
Group K
- Portugal
- Colombia
- Uzbekistan
- Winner FIFA Playoff 1 (Jamaica/DR Congo)
Group L
- England
- Croatia
- Panama
- Ghana