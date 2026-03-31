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World Cup 2026 The national team now knows its third opponent - all World Cup groups at a glance

Patrick Lämmle

1.4.2026

Former U21 international Haris Tabakovic will face Switzerland with Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup.
Former U21 international Haris Tabakovic will face Switzerland with Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup.
Imago

The World Cup finals will open in the USA, Canada and Mexico on June 11, 2026 - and now the field of participants is complete.

01.04.2026, 00:16

01.04.2026, 00:46

World Cup 2026

  • Date: June 11 - July 19, 2026
  • Location: USA, Mexico, Canada (16 stadiums)
  • Opening match: Azteca Stadium (Mexico, June 11)
  • Final: New York New Jersey (USA, July 19)
  • Participants: 48 nations
  • Game mode: Round-robin tournament (12 groups of 4 teams), knockout system
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Group A

  • Mexico
  • South Korea
  • South Africa
  • Czech Republic
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Group B

  • Canada
  • Switzerland
  • Qatar
  • Bosnia-Herzegovina
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Group C

  • Brazil
  • Morocco
  • Scotland
  • Haiti
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Group D

  • USA
  • Australia
  • Paraguay
  • Turkey
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Group E

  • Germany, Ecuador
  • Ecuador
  • Ivory Coast
  • Curaçao
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Group F

  • The Netherlands
  • Japan
  • Tunisia
  • Sweden
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Group G

  • Belgium
  • Iran
  • Egypt
  • New Zealand
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Group H

  • Group H Spain
  • Uruguay
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Cape Verde
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Group I

  • Group I France
  • Senegal
  • Norway
  • Winner FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia/Iraq)
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Group J

  • Argentina
  • Argentina
  • Algeria
  • Jordan
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Group K

  • Portugal
  • Colombia
  • Uzbekistan
  • Winner FIFA Playoff 1 (Jamaica/DR Congo)
Show more

Group L

  • England
  • Croatia
  • Panama
  • Ghana
Show more

Soccer News

All World Cup places allocated. Gyökeres enchants Sweden ++ Czech Republic win penalty thriller ++ Kosovo fairytale ends

All World Cup places allocatedGyökeres enchants Sweden ++ Czech Republic win penalty thriller ++ Kosovo fairytale ends

European Championship qualifiers. Switzerland U21 struggles to a 2:1 win against bottom-placed Estonia

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"Now it's about keeping everyone fit"Akanji believes the national team is ready for the World Cup

Mamma Mia!. Italy loses penalty shoot-out thriller against Bosnia and misses out on the World Cup

Mamma Mia!Italy loses penalty shoot-out thriller against Bosnia and misses out on the World Cup

Penalty thriller. The Czechs travel to the World Cup after beating Denmark

Penalty thrillerThe Czechs travel to the World Cup after beating Denmark