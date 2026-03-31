Former U21 international Haris Tabakovic will face Switzerland with Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup. Imago

The World Cup finals will open in the USA, Canada and Mexico on June 11, 2026 - and now the field of participants is complete.

Patrick Lämmle

World Cup 2026 Date: June 11 - July 19, 2026

Location: USA, Mexico, Canada (16 stadiums)

Opening match: Azteca Stadium (Mexico, June 11)

Final: New York New Jersey (USA, July 19)

Participants: 48 nations

Game mode: Round-robin tournament (12 groups of 4 teams), knockout system Show more

Group A Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

Czech Republic Show more

Group B Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

Bosnia-Herzegovina Show more

Group C Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti Show more

Group D USA

Australia

Paraguay

Turkey Show more

Group E Germany, Ecuador

Ecuador

Ivory Coast

Curaçao Show more

Group F The Netherlands

Japan

Tunisia

Sweden Show more

Group G Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand Show more

Group H Group H Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde Show more

Group I Group I France

Senegal

Norway

Winner FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia/Iraq) Show more

Group J Argentina

Argentina

Algeria

Jordan Show more

Group K Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

Winner FIFA Playoff 1 (Jamaica/DR Congo) Show more