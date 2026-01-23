In its 100th match of the tournament, Switzerland is aiming for the stars. Coach Murat Yakin’s team will face world champion Argentina in a bid to make history by advancing to the World Cup semifinals.

By advancing to the quarterfinals, the Swiss have achieved their goal of delivering the Swiss national team’s best World Cup performance ever. But as Captain Granit Xhaka so aptly put it: The first goal was to qualify, the second was to advance past the group stage, the third was to secure their first knockout-round victory at a World Cup since 1938, and the fourth was to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954. “And now comes goal number five.”

It was obvious what a weight had been lifted off the captain’s shoulders with the victory in the penalty shootout against Colombia. While his teammates rushed toward the last shooter, Ruben Vargas, and goalie Gregor Kobel, Xhaka collapsed at the center circle. Defender Eray Cömert was the one who helped the tearful team leader to his feet, followed by a long embrace with coach Murat Yakin.

Later, inside the Vancouver stadium, the 33-year-old said: “It’s been a tough time these past few years. We had a lot of good games, but in the end, something was always missing.” Often, he said, it was simply a lack of luck. Narrow losses, bad luck in penalty shootouts, players weakened by the flu—but also their own shortcomings: These circumstances prevented the “golden generation”—centered around U-17 World Champions Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, and, earlier, Haris Seferovic—from achieving glory with the senior national team as well.

As captain for a good seven years, Xhaka has consistently set high goals. Those were words that many in Switzerland weren’t used to hearing, and they were thrown back in Xhaka’s face whenever the team failed to meet expectations. Nevertheless, the Basel native stuck to his credo and said even before this World Cup: “Anyone who competes in a tournament wants to win it.”

Recovered from a false start

That made the wake-up call four weeks ago all the more bitter, when Switzerland could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Qatar. It was a match that Murat Yakin’s team had gone into with so much confidence—and from which they emerged so unsettled.

Xhaka realized that they were far from achieving their main goal in this tournament. And suddenly, even the worst-case scenario was being bandied about: going home after the group stage. “Maybe these are our last two games,” Remo Freuler said, for example, at the press conference in Los Angeles.

Step by step: Swiss captain Granit Xhaka sets the tone. Keystone

The 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina brought some initial relief. But the fact is: that merely averted a potential embarrassment; achieving the ambitious goal would require much more. And just as Switzerland was slowly gaining momentum, Johan Manzambi’s injury-related absence dealt a blow to the team’s morale.

The fact that the tournament’s top Swiss player—with three goals and two assists—was set to miss the crucial round of 16 match against Colombia seemed like a bad omen. It seemed like the fateful reason why, once again, reaching the quarterfinals just wasn’t meant to be.

But this time was different. Switzerland had luck on its side against Colombia: in extra time, when the South Americans failed to capitalize on three good chances, and in the penalty shootout, when Gregor Kobel had the right instinct. “I’m happy that we’ve finally taken that big step,” said Xhaka. “For all of Switzerland, the staff, and our families.”

They know how to defeat the giants

And now comes goal number five. A World Cup semifinal would be absolutely unprecedented from Switzerland’s perspective. And with Argentina as the reigning world champion, the team faces one of the biggest hurdles of all. However, the current Swiss team has already proven that it can defeat the defending champion. At the 2021 European Championship, they defeated the then-world champion France in a penalty shootout, and at the 2024 European Championship, they confidently beat the then-European champion Italy 2–0.

In this tournament, Switzerland has had its ups and downs. It has yet to put on a standout performance like the ones mentioned above. Perhaps that will happen now in Kansas City, even though the team will also have to stop the exceptional player Lionel Messi, who has scored at least one goal in each of his last nine consecutive World Cup matches.

The key will be whether the Swiss can refocus after their celebrated round of 16 victory and generate enough offensive firepower—once again without Manzambi, who will miss both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. If Xhaka has his way, there’s no question about it. “When you’re this close, the hunger is even greater. Now we want to march right through.”

The numbers show just how far the team has actually come: The quarterfinal against Argentina is the 100th of a total of 104 games in this World Cup. If Switzerland wins in the early hours of Sunday (3:00 a.m. Swiss time), it will be among the final four teams in the tournament and will play two of the four remaining matches.

You might also be interested in this

00:26 Yakin: «Leider kann Manzambi gegen Argentinien nicht spielen»