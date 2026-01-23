Omar Abdulkadir Artan was the first Somali ever to be nominated for a football World Cup. But instead of on the pitch, the referee ended up in an interrogation room. Now he is speaking out publicly for the first time. The USA is also taking a stand.

Interrogated for 11 hours, then deported Now the World Cup referee expelled by Trump breaks his silence

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Somali FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was prevented from entering the USA despite having a valid visa.

In his first interview, the 52-year-old talks about the biggest disappointment of his life and suspects political reasons.

US authorities cite security concerns due to alleged links to a terrorist organization.

For the first time since his deportation, Omar Abdulkadir Artan has spoken out to the "New York Times". The Somali referee could have made history as his country's first referee at the 2026 World Cup.

Instead, his journey ended at Miami airport.

"I am very, very disappointed," said Artan in a telephone interview from Istanbul. "I'm just a referee who tried to live his dream - the biggest dream of my life."

Eleven hours of questioning at the airport

Artan landed in Miami on Saturday, just a few days before the start of the World Cup. According to his own account, he was taken aside by US border officials and questioned for hours.

He presented all documents, including his visa, FIFA documents and proof of his long career as a referee.

"I had the right papers. I had the right visa," he said.

After around eleven hours of questioning, he was initially taken to another cell and later put on a flight back to Istanbul. He was not given a specific reason for the refusal of entry.

USA makes serious accusations

The USA has now announced that security concerns due to alleged links to a terrorist organization were the reason for denying Omar Artan entry. An unnamed representative of the US government told the news channel CNN that checks at the airport in Miami had revealed "links to suspected members of terrorist organizations". He did not give any further details.

According to experts, a similarity in name to a person on a US sanctions list could have played a role. A man with an almost identical name is listed there who is accused of having links to the Islamist terrorist militia Al-Shabaab.

Artan denies any connection. The officers had repeatedly asked him whether he knew any members of the militia. "I don't know anything about Al-Shabaab," he said. "I'm just a football referee."

Criticism of the Trump administration

The case is causing international debate. Several high-ranking football officials and prominent Democrats criticized the US authorities' decision.

Those close to the White House, however, defended the measure. Andrew Giuliani, head of the US government's World Cup task force, told the BBC that there had been incriminating information. However, he did not give any specific details.

Artan himself now believes that his background may have played a role. "I think they have a problem with my country," he said.

Omar Artan has already refereed the African Champions League final. KEYSTONE

FIFA accepts decision

FIFA has since confirmed that Artan will not be able to officiate at the World Cup. The world governing body explained that entry procedures are the sole responsibility of the respective countries.

Particularly bitter for Artan: according to his own statements, he had prepared specifically for the World Cup for four years, attended numerous FIFA courses and had even been voted Referee of the Year by the African Football Confederation CAF in 2025.

Now he is returning to Mogadishu without playing in the World Cup. His dream of being the first Somali to referee a World Cup match has been shattered for the time being.

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