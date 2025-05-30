On Saturday evening, Yann Sommer will go for the trophy with Inter. The Nerazzurri will face PSG in the Champions League final. blue Sport pays Sommer a visit before the game.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Milan face French champions PSG in the final of the Champions League.

Ahead of the clash in Munich's Allianz Arena, blue Sport meets Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Sommer talks about a "special" game, but he's not losing any sleep over it - and: Missing out on the Italian championship has now been digested. Show more

Yann Sommer played a big part in Inter Milan reaching the Champions League final. With his brilliant saves in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, he drove Lamine Yamal and Co. to despair. In Munich, the aim is now to win the title in the premier class against PSG.

blue Sport: Yann Sommer, how nervous are you? Is it comparable to a Serie A match or is it a bit different?

The Champions League final is very special. My preparation itself remains the same. But I'm really looking forward to playing in the final with this team. We've had an intense and long season in the top flight. We deserve to be in the final. It's a great story. We're really looking forward to it.

How do you sleep before games like this?

I sleep very relaxed. With experience, it all becomes a bit more relaxed. I'm really looking forward to it. We've invested a lot as a team in this final. The disappointment in Serie A has been digested. And now the focus is fully on the final.

How long did it take to digest the missed championship title?

We held out hope until the end, but we had already lost the title the week before. We knew that it would take a lot for Napoli to let go of their lead in the table against Cagliari. So the disappointment beforehand was almost greater. We've drawn our conclusions and now we have the highlight in Munich ahead of us.

What kind of PSG do you expect?

PSG have a very broad line-up. It was similar against Barcelona. These are teams that have a lot of quality in different positions and play very variably. PSG are doing very well at the moment. They have a good mix and they don't just focus on one player (as was the case with Kylian Mbappé, ed.). We'll prepare very well - including myself personally for the players that will come my way. We'll try to put in a good performance and hope to win the title.

You were the man of the match in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona. How do you interpret the saves against García and Yamal in hindsight?

As very important at that moment. They were two scenes that were important for us to reach the final. But other moments were also crucial. We invested a lot of energy, power and passion as a team.

You were in tears after the game ...

... I was really looking forward to the final. I let my emotions run free, and that's when the tears come.