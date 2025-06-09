  1. Residential Customers
Purchase option not exercised Nsame has to leave St.Gallen

9.6.2025 - 13:20

FC St. Gallen announced two more departures on Whit Monday. Jean-Pierre Nsame and Abdoulaye Diaby will no longer be part of the Eastern Swiss squad.

09.06.2025, 13:50

In the case of Nsame, FCSG decided not to exercise the purchase option. The long-serving YB striker moved to St. Gallen on loan from Legia Warsaw during the winter break.

In mid-February, the 32-year-old Cameroonian became the Super League's record goalscorer in his third game with the eastern Swiss club. Since his two goals against FC Zurich, however, he has not scored any more, meaning that the often injury-prone Nsame continues to share the record with Marco Streller.

The club decided not to extend Diaby's contract when it expired. The 24-year-old central defender from Mali played 50 competitive matches for St. Gallen in two seasons.

