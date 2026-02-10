Former FCZ striker Vincent Nvendo continues his career in Neuchâtel. Picture: Keystone

Vincent Nvendo, who was unlucky against FC Basel at the weekend, is leaving FC Zurich for the Challenge League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Zurich club announced, the 22-year-old striker is moving to Neuchâtel Xamax.

Nvendo has played only a minor role in the Super League since his move from Etoile Carouge to FCZ just over a year ago. This season, he only played just under half an hour in total.

Nvendo played his last minutes in the Super League for the time being on Sunday afternoon at FC Basel (1:2) and, shortly after coming on as a substitute, was at fault for a kick on the foot of Dominik Schmid, which Xherdan Shaqiri converted in the 90th minute to make it 1:1. FCB later scored the winner.

Lugano sign young Brazilian defender

FC Lugano has strengthened its defense with the young Brazilian João Carbone. The 21-year-old comes from Rio de Janeiro from traditional club Flamengo and has signed a contract until 2029, the Ticino club announced.

Carbone played almost exclusively for the U20s at Flamengo. Nevertheless, Head of Sport Sebastian Pelzer sees the new signing as an "immediate reinforcement for the first team". He could be used as a central defender and, if required, as a left-back.