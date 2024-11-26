Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro was seriously hit on the head in the game against Vaduz on Friday and taken to hospital. According to his family, his current condition is stable, but it is not yet possible to make any precise statements about his recovery.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro was hit hard on the head in the Challenge League game against Vaduz on Friday evening and had to be taken to hospital.

His family has now provided an update on the medical situation. De Pierro is in a stable condition, but will remain in hospital for an "indefinite period" for the time being.

However, the 33-year-old will "probably not be able to play football for several weeks or months". Show more

"Adriano De Pierro has injured himself after being hit on the head and will remain in hospital for an indefinite period of time", according to a statement from the De Pierro family.

De Pierro's state of health is "currently stable". However, the medical examinations do not yet allow any precise statements to be made about his recovery. "He will probably not be able to play for several weeks or even months. However, we note that the situation has improved slightly every day since the accident and remain positive for the future."

It continues: "The De Pierro family would like to thank everyone who has supported us in any way: the club for their presence, the members of the Stade Nyonnais team and staff, but also all the other football clubs, the fans for their support, friends and relatives and everyone else."

All this gives De Pierro even more strength to recover. "We are very touched and grateful for the many messages and regret that we cannot reply to all of them. Adriano needs a lot of rest and recuperation for his recovery and well-being, which is why hospital visits are extremely limited. The family and the association will keep you informed about the development of his condition and hope to be able to give you good news soon. Thank you for your understanding. The De Pierro family."