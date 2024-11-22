The 15th round Challenge League match between Stade Nyonnais and Vaduz had to be abandoned after a few minutes due to a medical emergency. Late on Friday evening, there is a first update from the hospital.

Luca Betschart

Vaduz's Lars Traber hit Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro on the head with his foot after a corner in the 5th minute, leaving the 33-year-old lying motionless on the ground. De Pierro was treated on the pitch for around 15 minutes before being taken away and taken directly to hospital.

After consulting with the coaches, referee Hajrim Qovanaj stopped the game. There was initially no information about De Pierro's state of health.

First update on Friday evening

De Pierro was taken to hospital after first aid. Stade Nyonnais' communications manager told the French-language Blick that De Pierro was unconscious until the ambulance arrived, but had a stable heart rate. When the 33-year-old arrived at the hospital, he was conscious again. His club wrote on Instagram: "We are all behind you, Adriano, courage and strength for the recovery."

Late on Friday evening, there was an initial update from the hospital. According to information from blue Sport, De Pierro is responsive and can move everything.

Picture: Instagram Stade Nyonnais