Alayah Pilgrim is the last Swiss scorer against Spain in the 4-1 Nations League defeat on October 31, 2023 Keystone

On Friday, the Swiss will face fearsome opponents Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals in Bern. The Keystone-SDA news agency looks back at the last five encounters with the world champions.

Thumping number 3

October 31, 2023, Nations League: In their last meeting with the Iberians to date, the Swiss suffered their third consecutive defeat, the third in just under three months. At the Letzigrund in Zurich, which was packed with 8515 spectators, Inka Grings' team were once again shown their limits in a 1:7 defeat. After just eleven minutes and goals from Oihane Hernandez and Alexia Putellas, the visitors were 2:0 ahead. After the break, the favorites conceded another five goals to the Swiss. Alayah Pilgrim's consolation goal around 20 minutes before the end to make it 1:4 was merely a cosmetic result.

Record attendance and crushing defeat

September 26, 2023, Nations League: In their first match on home soil after winning the title in Australia and New Zealand, the world champions dismantled Switzerland. While the SFA side were still able to keep up to some extent at the start - it was only in stoppage time of the first half that a 2-0 lead was reached - the Spaniards made things clear in the second half. In the end it was 0:5 for the Swiss. The stadium in Cordoba is filled with 14,300 spectators, a record for a Selección match.

A lesson

August 5, 2023, World Cup round of 16: Switzerland suffered a painful defeat in Auckland. Inka Grings' team confidently progressed to the knockout round after a solid preliminary round without conceding a goal. The Spaniards, on the other hand, suffered a painful 4-0 defeat against Japan in their final group game, which exposed all their weaknesses. In the Swiss camp, they are firmly convinced that they can hold their own against Spain. The Swiss equalized the early deficit thanks to a slapstick goal by Laia Codina Panedas. But the Spaniards were not to be deterred and scored three more goals before the break to win 5:1. While the Swiss went home, the Spaniards secured their first World Cup title with a victory over England in the final.

Even former national team coach Inka Grings was unable to break the Spaniards down. Imago

Hermoso and an own goal

March 6, 2019, Algarve Cup: Switzerland and Spain meet again after seven years. The Spaniards already have world-class players in their ranks. However, there is still not much sign of the dominance of the later years, which is only evident from the fact that the two teams meet in Albufeira in the match for 7th place. In the end, the Swiss team coached by Nils Nielsen suffered a 2-0 defeat. Jennifer Hermoso, the player who would make headlines around the world four years later after winning the World Cup title due to the kissing scandal involving association president Luis Rubiales, scored. Melanie Müller also scored an own goal.

Bachmann and Zumbühl secure rare victory

June 16, 2012, European Championship qualifiers: These are different times in many respects. Women's football had a niche existence, with only 760 spectators making their way to the Brügglifeld in Aarau. And the Spanish women were nowhere near the power that they would become a decade later. For the Swiss team, the young Lia Wälti plays in central defense, today's SRF expert Martina Moser in central midfield, Lara Dickenmann on the left wing and Ramona Bachmann and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic form the attacking duo. The national team is coached by the German Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Bachmann and Selina Zumbühl turn the game around with their goals in the last ten minutes and ensure the first Swiss victory against Spain in 22 years with a spectacular 4:3. In the end, Spain still go to the European Championships in Sweden. Although they only finish second behind Germany, the Iberians beat Scotland 4:3 after extra time in the play-offs. Switzerland only finished 4th in the group behind Romania.