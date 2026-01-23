Elijah and Isaiah Okafor are cheering on their brother Noah in person at the World Cup. blue Sport visited the Okafors at their Beverly Hills mansion and asked how the Swiss national team forward is handling his role as a substitute.

Visiting the Okafor Brothers “Of course Noah was disappointed that he wasn’t allowed to play against Qatar”

For a long time, Murat Yakin left Noah Okafor out of the national team because he wasn’t satisfied with his performance during the 2024 European Championship. Just in time for the World Cup, the differences were resolved, and the 26-year-old—who scored 8 goals for Leeds United in the most recent Premier League season—is back on the national team.

In the World Cup opener against Qatar (1–1), however, Okafor sat on the bench for the full 90 minutes. This was in front of his brothers Elijah and Isaiah, who have rented a villa in Beverly Hills with the entire Okafor entourage and are, of course, also attending the national team’s World Cup matches.

The brothers are in constant contact, calling each other all the time. Even during a visit from blue Sport, Noah checks in via video call. “It took just under five minutes after the game against Qatar for the phone to ring,” says Isaiah.

Was Noah disappointed that he didn’t get to play against Qatar? “Of course. If he weren’t disappointed, he’d be in the wrong line of work,” says Elijah. “But above all, he was disappointed that we didn’t manage to win.”

Find out what the brothers have to say about their upcoming opponent, Bosnia, and what they think the Swiss national team is capable of at the World Cup in the video above.

More on the Swiss national team