Mohamed Salah could become Egypt's record goalscorer at the World Cup Keystone

Belgium, Egypt, New Zealand and Iran will meet in Group G at the World Cup. While the Belgians are favorites to win the group, New Zealand could make history.

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Belgium: Making amends for 2022?

Belgium qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time in a row. However, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku and Co. are unlikely to have fond memories of the last World Cup in Qatar. After a laborious 1:0 against Canada in the first group game, they lost to Morocco and drew goalless against Croatia. The group stage exit was thus sealed and a similar success to 2018, when Belgium finished third, was no longer possible.

This year is set to be different. The last defeat, a 3:1 loss against Ukraine in March 2025, was over a year ago. Since then, Belgium have won six of their nine competitive matches.

The chances of progressing against Egypt, Iran and New Zealand should not be bad, even apart from that. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Belgium are the only team in the group from the top 20 of the FIFA rankings.

Egypt: Will Salah become record goalscorer?

Mohamed Salah is the big star in the Egypt team. The striker was already part of the squad in 2018, when the country qualified for the World Cup finals for the third and final time. And even then, the country's hopes rested on his shoulders.

Salah's memories of the first game of the group stage back then are all the more bitter: he missed the game through injury. He then scored in the games against Russia and Saudi Arabia, scoring Egypt's only goals at that World Cup and their first at a World Cup for 28 years. Nevertheless, he and his team lost all three games in the group stage and were eliminated.

Now the 33-year-old, whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of June, will have the chance to become Egypt's sole record goalscorer at a World Cup - one goal is enough. He currently shares first place with Abdelrahman Fawzi. The latter scored twice against Hungary on Egypt's World Cup debut in 1934, making him the first African and Arab World Cup goalscorer.

Iran: finally in the knockout phase?

Iran is - because of the war - the most controversial World Cup participant this year. There was talk of Iran being excluded from the World Cup until FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Iran's participation. But recently, for example, the team was forced to move its camp from the USA to Mexico - even though all three group matches will be played in the USA. The official reason for this is the proximity to Los Angeles, where Iran will play its first two group games.

As one of the most successful Asian countries, Iran has taken part in six World Cups to date. Qualifying for the 2026 finals was the fourth in a row. However, the world number 21 never made it past the group stage.

New Zealand: Can they win their first World Cup?

After an absence of 16 years, New Zealand will return to the world's biggest international football stage this year. The "All Whites" are taking part in a World Cup for only the third time. They have yet to win a game. That is the same as only four other participants who have already been to at least one final tournament.

Nevertheless, memories of 2010, the last time New Zealand were at the World Cup, are likely to be positive. Back then, the country surprised everyone with three draws in three group matches, including against the then defending champions from Italy. Although they finished in the group stage, the New Zealanders were still one place ahead of Italy.