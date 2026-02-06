A new face at the champions: YB have pulled off a transfer coup with the signing of Ramona Bachmann Keystone

The Women's Super League winter break is drawing to a close, with six match days left in the qualifiers. The most important facts before the start of the second half of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The mode

Twelve rounds have been played in the Women's Super League, with six match days still to come in the league. The last of these takes place at the beginning of April. The playoffs, for which the top eight teams qualify, begin three weeks later.

The playoffs are played with a first and second leg. In the first round, the team at the top of the table meets the team in eighth, the team in second meets the team in seventh and so on.

Title contenders

Servette are currently in impressive form. The Geneva side have won ten of their twelve matches and are the only team never to have lost. Although Grasshoppers are already seven points behind them as the first runners-up, as last year's finalists they are once again a force to be reckoned with.

Behind them, several teams are in a neck-and-neck race. The YB women are in third place, while Zurich and Basel are fourth and fifth with one point less. These three teams also have a realistic chance of winning the title.

Basement dwellers

FC Thun are currently bottom of the table, with eleven defeats and just one point to their name. With a seven-point deficit to Luzern in 8th place, qualification for the play-offs seems far less likely than a relegation play-off.

Aarau have also never won this season, but have at least earned two points more than Thun. If Aarau want to keep their chances of making the playoffs, they urgently need wins in the upcoming games.

New players

The biggest surprise on the transfer market came from Young Boys. The Bernese team signed Swiss international Ramona Bachmann. However, the 35-year-old is not yet back to full fitness after tearing her cruciate ligament shortly before last summer's European Championships. Fans will therefore have to be patient until they see the striker in a YB jersey for the first time.

Thun reacted to the disappointing previous season and the absence of goalkeepers Camille Pecharman and Daria Willimann due to injury. They signed Tamara Biedermann on loan. The 19-year-old earned herself a regular place in goal for Young Boys last season and won the championship. This season, she has had to make do with a substitute role for the most part.

Servette also strengthened their squad during the winter break. Spaniard Cristina Libran is moving from Juventus Turin to Geneva until the end of the season. The 19-year-old Spaniard won the U19 European Championship title in the summer and played four games for Juventus. Prior to that, she was a regular for Madrid CFF in the Spanish top division.

Exciting duels

With every team still in with a chance of making the play-offs, the next six matchdays promise to be exciting. In mid-February, the classic between Zurich and Basel will take place at the Letzigrund - the match will be played after FCZ's men's game against FC Luzern.

Last year's play-off final will be replayed in mid-March. The GC women will host YB. In the penultimate round, Aarau play Thun at home in a basement duel - both teams need points if they want to avoid the relegation round.

Servette will also face GC in the penultimate round. It is also the clash of the league's most prolific scorers: Geneva's Therese Simonsson is currently the top scorer. She has scored ten times so far. Right behind her, with just one goal less, is Zurich's Kayla McKenna.