"That's where we're bad so far" Offensively and defensively: standing balls are the big problem for the Swiss national team

The Swiss national team has had problems with standing balls so far. On both sides of the pitch. "I'm lacking ideas for set pieces," says former national team captain Martina Moser in the "Heimspiel".

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team regularly gets into trouble when their opponents take set pieces. Nevertheless, some progress was noticeable against Iceland.

On the other hand, it hardly ever gets dangerous from free kicks or corners.

In the football talk show Heimspiel bei der Nati, former national team player and current SRF expert Martina Moser and Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, discuss what is probably the biggest problem for the national team. Show more

In the opening game against Norway (1:2), the ball hits the net after a corner. The outfield players are disoriented in the area and because goalkeeper Livia Peng also makes a mistake, Ada Hegerberg is able to nod in from close range, completely unmarked, to make it 1:1. Peng takes credit for the goal she conceded: "When I come out, I have to have it." But that was only half the truth, as the entire team fell into a collective deep sleep after this move.

Switzerland's vulnerability to standing balls had already been evident in many previous matches. It comes as no surprise that coach Pia Sundhage emphasized the importance of set pieces before the Iceland game.

Nevertheless, one of these long throw-ins from Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir rattled the crossbar after just a few seconds. It was hardly possible to prevent everything, said former international Martina Moser: "On the whole, they did well. They took up the fight."

"We're bad at taking set pieces"

Defending set pieces is one thing. The other is creating danger yourself from standing balls. "We always say we're bad at defending set pieces, but we're also bad at taking set pieces," says Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, putting his finger in the wound. "I was annoyed by the fact that shovel crosses always come in. It's always the same. Why not just take a sharp shot on goal?"

Smilla Vallotto has hardly created any danger with her set pieces so far. Imago

Moser agrees: "For me, the set pieces aren't kicked well enough. I expect a player of Smilla Valotto's caliber to get the balls where they need to go." But what is the plan anyway? "I don't have the ideas for the set-pieces to recognize what they've rehearsed. The national team certainly still has a lot of room for improvement there."

Moser knows what she's talking about: "In my day, we placed a lot of emphasis on standards. I was a player who had to shoot standards. And you just practiced, practiced and practiced. We had clear processes and clear target players." You could rehearse all of that. What she would do, for example: "When Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is on the pitch, she simply has to be a target player because she's the best header of the ball."

The Swiss national team will have their next chance to do better in their final group game against Finland on Thursday. A draw will be enough for Switzerland to book their place in the European Championship quarter-finals.

Home game as a podcast