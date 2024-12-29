The winter transfer window opens almost everywhere in January. blue Sport reports the most important transfers and also serves up hot rumors.
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- blue Sport keeps you up to date with the transfer ticker and presents you with the hottest transfers and rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Now it's official: Vargas moves to Sevilla
After five and a half years at FC Augsburg, Ruben Vargas is moving on to Sevilla FC. The LaLiga club made the announcement on Friday morning. The 26-year-old international has signed a contract until 2029.
-
Okafor for medical check in Leipzig
Noah Okafor is about to move to the Bundesliga. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached between AC Milan and RB Leipzig. According to the agreement, the international striker will be loaned out until the summer, after which Leipzig will have a purchase option of 25 million euros. The 24-year-old is due to complete his medical on Friday.
Okafor has rarely featured for Milan recently. Including the Champions League and cup, the 24-time international has only played around 550 minutes for the Rossoneri this season. Okafor has a contract with Milan until 2028.
-
Manchester City ahead of first winter transfer
Manchester City are on the lookout for reinforcements after a poor first half of the season - and have apparently found what they are looking for for the first time. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Abdukodir Khusanov is on the verge of joining the Skyblues. The 20-year-old central defender from Uzbekistan has played for RC Lens since 2023 and is regarded as one of the biggest defensive talents in Ligue 1.
-
Sean Dyche released by Everton shortly before kick-off
Everton have parted company with their coach Sean Dyche shortly before their Cup match on Thursday evening. The English Premier League club announced Dyche's dismissal a few hours before the home game against third division side Peterborough United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.
It remains to be seen who will succeed the 53-year-old Englishman after two years. Until further notice, the U18 coach Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman, the captain of the first team, will act as interim solutions.
Everton have slipped to 16th place in the Championship after just one win from their last eleven games and are now just one point away from the relegation zone.
-
Haller to Utrecht
Sébastien Haller will play the rest of the season at his former club FC Utrecht. The Borussia Dortmund professional was originally loaned out to CD Leganés, a Spanish club promoted to the first division, but failed to make the grade there and is now moving to the Netherlands. Haller already played in Utrecht between 2015 and 2017 and scored 51 goals before his transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt.
-
Karius about to move to Schalke
Loris Karius is about to make a comeback in German professional football. According to media reports by Fabrizio Romano, the unassigned goalkeeper has reached an agreement with second division club FC Schalke 04 and is due to undergo medical tests on Friday.
The 31-year-old Karius played for Newcastle United until the summer, was previously also active at Liverpool FC and played with the club in the 2018 Champions League final, among others. In the Bundesliga, he wore the jersey of FSV Mainz 05 and 1. FC Union Berlin.
-
Babunski moves to Romania
On Tuesday, GC announced that the contracts of Dorian Babunski and three other players (Asumah Abubakar, Théo Ndicka and Awer Mabil) had been terminated. At least in Babunski's case, it is now clear what will happen next. According to information from blue Sport, the North Macedonian is moving to Sepsi OSK in Romania.
-
Graham Potter succeeds Julen Lopetegui at West Ham
Graham Potter is to become the new coach of West Ham United. The announcement was made by the first division club from London one day after parting ways with Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui. The 49-year-old Potter was previously without a club and previously coached Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers.
-
Man City chase Frankfurt star Marmoush
Manchester City are reportedly very interested in a winter transfer for Eintracht Frankfurt's star striker Omar Marmoush. According to information from TV channel Sky, the English champions are said to be in advanced negotiations with the 25-year-old Egyptian.
According to the report, City want to offer the Eintracht striker a long-term contract until 2029 or 2030. Marmoush's market value is around 60 million euros. In 24 competitive matches so far this season, the Egyptian has scored 18 goals, 13 of them in the Bundesliga, and provided 13 assists.
No concrete offer has yet been made for Marmoush, whose contract with the third-placed team in the Bundesliga runs until the summer of 2027. Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krösche recently stated that they wanted to keep the squad together, but qualified: "Of course there are extreme situations. You then have to reassess them. However, something extraordinary has to happen."
-
Morandi about to move to FCB?
A special contractual clause could lead to Giotto Morandi leaving Grasshoppers this winter(blue Sport reported). And indeed, it now looks very likely that GC's best scorer this season (5 goals, 4 assists) will soon be moving on. According to the football portal "4-4-2.ch", FC Basel are "in advanced talks" with Morandi. The deal is close to being finalized. Corner Magazine also reported this.
-
Napoli interested in ex-FCB star Zhegrova
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Edon Zhegrova is high on Napoli's wish list. The Italian top club would like to bring the former FCB professional to Serie A this winter, but his current club Lille are apparently (still) opposed and do not want to sell the dribbling artist this winter.
-
Mönchengladbach wants to get the best
Now that Ruben Vargas has apparently opted for Sevilla, Borussia Mönchengladbach appear to have found what they were looking for elsewhere in their search for a new winger. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, the foals now want to sign Jan-Niklas Beste. Initial talks have already taken place and the ex-Heidenheim player is ready to leave Benfica Lisbon after just six months.
-
Defender Tobers also leaves GC
Latvian defender Kristers Tobers is leaving Grasshoppers with immediate effect. The penultimate-placed team in the Super League has made the announcement. The 24-year-old central defender is moving to Aberdeen in the top Scottish league.
The transfer fee has not been disclosed. Tobers joined the Zurich club in the summer of 2023.
-
Conde leaves FCZ with immediate effect
FC Zurich announced on Wednesday that 24-year-old midfielder Cheick Conde is leaving FCZ for Venezia FC in Italy's Serie A with immediate effect. The terms of the transfer were not disclosed.
-
Davies about to extend his contract at Bayern after all?
An unresolved personnel issue at FC Bayern could soon be resolved. According to "Bild", left-back Alphonso Davies' (24) advisor, Nick Househ, is in Munich this week for the "perhaps decisive negotiations" regarding a contract extension.
The contract of Davies, who is once again performing convincingly under coach Vincent Kompany, expires on June 30. After speculation about a move to Real Madrid had long been rife, there are now many indications that he will remain at FC Bayern.
-
Croci-Torti has apparently extended his contract at Lugano
Since his promotion to head coach in September 2021, Mattia Croci-Torti and FC Lugano have been running like clockwork. The coach has led the Ticino club to cup victory and the European Cup and even has Lugano fans dreaming of their first league title since 1949. After the first half of the season, Lugano is top of the table.
Numerous clubs are interested in the successful coach, but Croci-Torti still feels very much at home in his homeland. As reported by "Blick", the 42-year-old has extended his contract, which was due to expire in the summer, by a further two years until 2027. The club has not yet officially announced the contract extension. This could happen next week at the press conference before the start of the second half of the season.
-
Lopetegui sacked by West Ham after just 22 games
Julen Lopetegui has been dismissed after just 22 games at West Ham United. The 58-year-old Spaniard has only been in charge of the fourteenth-placed team in the current Premier League season since July. As the London club announced, Lopetegui's entire staff must also go.
This is not a new experience for the Basque. The former successful coach of Porto and Sevilla FC had already been sacked at Real Madrid after just 14 games, and he made 20 appearances as boss of the Spanish national team.
West Ham started the season with great ambitions after investing 150 million euros in the summer. However, they lost their last two games against championship favorites Liverpool (0:5) and Manchester City (1:4).
-
Musiala's 175 million poker with Bayern
One of the sticking points in the contract poker between Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich is said to be a possible exit clause in the hundreds of millions. As reported by "Sport Bild", Musiala's side are said to have submitted a draft to Munich that would allow the German international to leave for around 175 million euros.
In particular, if the 21-year-old signs a five-year contract, his team would be interested in the clause. According to the report, Bayern want to prevent such a clause. Musiala's current contract with the record champions runs until 2026 and he is being courted by many other clubs.
-
Is Rashford moving to the Bundesliga?
Borussia Dortmund are apparently looking into the possibility of signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. This was reported by the German TV channel "Sky" and the British newspaper "The Athletic". BVB would therefore like to loan out the 60-time England international.
However, the chances of a transfer are currently considered to be slim. Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested in Rashford. The 27-year-old recently said that he was ready for a move. He no longer seems to play a role in the plans of new ManUtd coach Ruben Amorim.
-
YB does not want to give up coveted Hadjam
Jaouen Hadjam was able to attract attention in his first year at YB. Apparently, several big clubs are interested in the left-back. After it was reported that Inter Milan had their eye on the Algerian (see below), Besiktas Istanbul and AC Fiorentina are now also said to be among the interested parties. According to "Nau", however, there will be no transfer this winter. The sporting management have discussed this with Hadjam.
-
Patrick Kluivert becomes national coach of Indonesia
Former Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert takes over the national team of Indonesia. The 48-year-old has signed a contract until 2027.
Kluivert was most recently coach of the Turkish team Adana Demirspor. He was assistant to Louis van Gaal with the Dutch national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the Oranje team finished third.
-
GC part ways with Abubakar, Babunski, Ndicka and Mabil
The Grasshoppers are parting ways with four players who no longer played a role under coach Tomas Oral. The contracts of Asumah Abubakar, Dorian Babunski, Théo Ndicka and Awer Mabil have been terminated by mutual agreement, as GC announced in a press release. Of the four players, only Abubakar made the squad once under new coach Tomas Oral.
Oral has been coach at GC since November 19. In the five games so far under the 51-year-old German, the Hoppers have drawn three in the league and most recently won 1-0 against Basel. Only in the Cup round of 16 against FCZ did they lose 1-0.
-
Son extends his contract with Tottenham
Heung-Min Son has extended his contract with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of schedule until 2026.
-
Winterthur bring in Wiler Cueni
Winterthur are strengthening their squad with midfielder Stéphane Cueni. The 23-year-old joins the Super League's bottom club from FC Wil in the Challenge League. The former youth international has signed a contract until the summer of 2028, as FC Winterthur announced.
Meanwhile, FC Wil has secured the two central defenders Marvin Akahomen (Basel) and Sadin Crnovrsanin (Young Boys) on loan. The 22-year-old Crnovrsanin will remain with the Challenge League club until the end of the season, while the 17-year-old Akahomen will stay until the summer of 2026, FCB and YB announced.
-
Vargas apparently moves to Sevilla
Rubén Vargas will definitely move from Augsburg to Sevilla in the summer. This is reported by transfer expert Florian Plettenberg. As the national team player's contract with Augsburg expires at the end of June 2025, the transfer would cost the Spanish club nothing.
However, the Bundesliga club now wants to negotiate with Sevilla in order to extract some more money. According to insiders, the Andalusians are offering Augsburg a transfer fee in the region of 1.5 million euros.
-
GC sign midfielder Hassane
Grasshoppers announce the signing of 21-year-old central midfielder Imourane Hassane. The contractual disagreements in Benin, which had delayed the transfer in the summer, have now been successfully resolved, the club announced in a press release.
The transfer has therefore now been completed. The Benin international is moving to Switzerland on loan until the summer of 2025. GC has an option to buy. Hassane is available to the team with immediate effect.
-
Bundesliga club lures Okafor
Swiss international Noah Okafor moved from Salzburg to AC Milan in the summer of 2023. The striker has signed a five-year contract with the Italian top-flight club. The transfer fee is said to have amounted to 14 million euros.
The 24-year-old, who has scored twice in 24 international matches so far, could now leave Serie A for the Bundesliga. According to transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig have started talks with the Italians.
At the Rossoneri, the tricky winger usually only comes off the bench. In 52 games for Milan in all competitions to date, Okafor has scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists. At Leipzig, under head coach Marco Rose, he could give new impetus to his faltering career.
-
Robbie Keane becomes coach of Ferencvaros Budapest
The 146-time international and 44-year-old former Tottenham and Liverpool striker takes over from Dutchman Pascal Jansen. Ferencvaros are currently in second place, one point behind FC Puskas Akademia. Keane has only worked as head coach for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the past season.
-
Raphael Wicky under discussion as coach in England
Will Raphael Wicky continue his coaching career in England? According to westbromnews.co.uk, the Swiss is now the top favorite for the position on the touchline at West Bromwich Albion.
West Bromwich are currently in 6th place in the second-highest English league, the Championship, and are therefore on course for the promotion play-offs. West Brom were last coached by Carlos Corberán, who moved to Valencia FC in Spain at the end of December 2024.
Raphael Wicky was most recently coach at Young Boys, but was sacked in March 2024.
-
GC loans out Bayern talent
The Grasshoppers are making their first move on the transfer market. As the club announced on Saturday, Bayern talent Nestory Irankunda is joining the Zurich club.
The 18-year-old Australian international will join GC on loan until the summer of 2025. According to information from "Blick", the contract does not include a purchase option.
-
Transfer confusion in Schaffhausen
FC Schaffhausen only signed the Argentinian Felipe Pasadore in September. With five goals, the striker is the top scorer of the current season - but is suddenly no longer there.
"FC Schaffhausen was surprised to learn from social media that Felipe Pasadore has signed a contract with FC Sportivo Luqueño in Paraguay," wrote the FCS media office on Instagram on Saturday.
The problem? "Felipe has a current contract with FC Schaffhausen. The player would have been expected in the Munot city for the start of training on Monday," the message continues.
However, the Argentinian is unlikely to turn up next week. After all, his new club from Paraguay has already publicly confirmed the transfer - including an introductory video.
As "Blick" speculates, a clause in Pasadore's contract could be responsible for the confusion. According to the report, the contract was only valid until the end of 2024, but included an option to extend it.
FC Schaffhausen is certain that the player still has a contract in Switzerland and is now threatening Pasadore with legal action: "FC Schaffhausen will not accept such actions by a player, his agent or the new club under any circumstances. FC Schaffhausen is therefore now taking legal action against the parties involved," announced the Challenge League club.
-
Hütter extends his contract at Monaco until 2027
After a strong first half of the season, Monaco coach Adi Hütter has extended his contract with the French Ligue 1 club until 2027. The former YB coach's contract would have expired next June.
Hütter is currently in third place in Ligue 1 with Monaco. The Monegasques had led the table for a while, but in recent months the gap to leaders Paris Saint-Germain has grown to 10 points.
In the Champions League, the club is in 16th place two rounds before the end of the league phase. Under Hütter, Swiss players Philipp Köhn, Denis Zakarai and Breel Embolo are among the regulars.
-
Salah: "My last year at the club"
During a chat on Sky, Mohamed Salah talks about his big goal of winning the Premier League and immediately makes Liverpool fans sit up and take notice: "It's my last year at the club, so I want to give something special back to the city."
When asked by the presenter whether Salah really believed that he would be finished at Liverpool in the summer, the Egyptian said: "So far, yes. It's the last six months. We are a long way from any progress (in the contract negotiations, ed.). We'll have to wait and see."
Salah is currently having a stellar season, a thought the winger keeps feeding himself whenever he is distracted by the extension issue. He says he wants to look back on his time at Liverpool at some point and say: "I've had an incredible season."
Salah's contract at Liverpool runs until the end of June 2025.
-
Things are getting concrete between Vargas and Sevilla
The signs of a move for Ruben Vargas are intensifying. Rumors of a move to LaLiga club Sevilla have been circulating for several weeks now. According to Florian Plettenberg, transfer expert, Augsburg and Sevilla are said to be negotiating. The Andalusians are offering Augsburg a transfer fee of 1 million euros. Vargas' contract with the Bundesliga club expires next summer.
-
Is Elvedi moving to England?
Nico Elvedi makes no secret of the fact that his dream would be to play in England one day. Now this dream could come true. As the portal "GiveMeSport" reports, traditional club Leeds United are interested in the Nati defender. His contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach runs until 2027, but after almost 10 years with Gladbach, the time could be ripe for a move. Leeds, currently top of the Championship (second-highest league), are said to be offering 12 million euros for the central defender.
-
Basel loans Adriano Onyegbule to Vaduz
Adriano Onyegbule, who is under contract with FC Basel, will also be loaned out to the Challenge League for the second half of the season. The 18-year-old attacking player will play for Vaduz until the summer of 2025. The Liechtenstein side, who are ranked fourth, do not have an option to buy the German, who played twelve games for Schaffhausen until this winter, scoring one goal.
-
Cheick Condé about to move to Serie A?
Back in November, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz and sporting director Milos Malenovic announced that they were looking for a solution with Cheick Condé and were prepared to let him go if the right offer came along. Now the time seems to have come: The 24-year-old midfielder will be absent for the start of the second-round preparations, he is at Serie A club Venezia where he is undergoing a medical check.
-
Krätzig probably on loan to Heidenheim
According to media reports, FC Bayern will loan Frans Krätzig out again immediately after he finishes his contract at VfB Stuttgart. According to Sky and the "Bild" newspaper, the 21-year-old defender will play the rest of the season for 1. FC Heidenheim. A purchase option is not planned. Krätzig's contract with the German record champions runs until 2027, and he hardly played at all for runners-up Stuttgart.
-
Trae Coyle leaves Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport and Trae Coyle have agreed to terminate their contract by mutual consent. The English attacker had been under contract with Lausanne since 2021, but no longer played a role in Ludovic Magnin's plans. Coyle is now moving to Waterford FC in Ireland.
-
Onisiwo returns to Austria after nine years
Karim Onisiwo is returning to the Austrian Bundesliga and will play for Red Bull Salzburg with immediate effect. The 32-year-old ÖFB international has signed a contract until 2026, as the current fifth-placed team in the league announced. The striker has spent the past nine years playing for Mainz in Germany.
Onisiwo is the first winter signing for the struggling former serial champions. With Thomas Letsch, a new coach will also take over the reins.
-
Hoffenheim sign striker Orban from Lyon
Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have signed attacker Gift Orban from French first division side Olympique Lyon. The 22-year-old Nigerian has signed a "long-term contract" with TSG, as announced by Hoffenheim. The Kraichgau club did not provide any details. The club also did not provide any information on the transfer modalities. According to information from TV channel Sky, TSG will pay nine million euros plus bonuses for Orban.
The attacker has made five appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals. In the Europa League, Orban was in the starting eleven for the 2:2 draw against TSG last November. It was his last appearance for Olympique. Orban has not been in the squad recently.
-
Leverkusen sign Argentinian talent Sarco
He is considered a "promise for the future". Bayer Leverkusen have signed a promising youngster from Argentina.
German football champions Bayer Leverkusen have strengthened their squad with the Argentine talent Alejo Sarco. The 18-year-old center forward joins the Bundesliga club with immediate effect from Argentinian champions CA Vélez Sarsfield and has signed a contract until 2029. Sarco is "a promise for the future", said Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes.
Sarco has already played 20 games for the Argentinian U17 national team, scoring five goals. In Leverkusen, the youngster will face top-class competition in the center of the attack from Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick.
-
Norwegian full-back for Yverdon
Yverdon-Sport is strengthening its defense: Vegard Kongsro is moving from Norway to the third-last team in the Super League.
As the Vaud club announced, the 26-year-old full-back has signed a contract until 2027. Kongsro has played the last three seasons in Norway's top division with Hamarkameratene.
-
Inter rumors about Hadjam
Is Jaouen Hadjam moving to Serie A? As reported by "Tutto Mercato", Inter Milan are keeping an eye on the YB left-back. In the direct duel in the Champions League, the Algerian caused the Nerazzurri a few problems with his forays forward. He is now being talked about as a backup to Federico Dimarco. Just a year ago, Young Boys brought Hadjam from Nantes for €1.3 million, but now the 21-year-old could soon leave the champions despite having a contract until 2028.
-
Will Sion's Joël Schmied move to the Bundesliga 2?
Joël Schmied achieved promotion to the Super League with FC Sion and is also performing well this season. The 26-year-old central defender, who often leads the Valais team as captain in the absence of Reto Ziegler, is also attracting attention beyond Switzerland's borders and could now make the leap abroad. According to Blick and Corner Magazine, negotiations are already underway between Schmied and FC Köln. "Talks are already at an advanced stage," he says. Schmied's contract with Sion runs until 2026.
-
Reinforcement for ManCity - but not until February
The transfer of Argentine super talent Claudio Echeverri to Manchester City actually took place a year ago. However, the attacking midfielder was immediately loaned back to River Plate for the rest of the year.
The 19-year-old was originally supposed to be loaned out to City's sister club Girona, but the Skyblues are apparently already in need of the future hopeful after the difficult weeks and months. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Echeverry will be available to Manchester City after the South American U20 championship, which runs until mid-February.
-
Is Walker moving to Saudi Arabia?
Kyle Walker - like many of his Manchester City teammates - is lagging behind his top form this season. City are now reportedly ready to offload the right-back. As the online portal "Caught Offside" reports, three clubs have already expressed an interest in the 34-year-old - all of them from Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad.
-
Christian Fassnacht returns to YB
A transfer hit at Young Boys: After one and a half years at Norwich City, Christian Fassnacht is returning to YB with immediate effect. The Bernese club and the 31-year-old attacking player have signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2027.
"I was able to fulfill my dream of playing abroad and will have very fond memories of my time at Norwich, even though I made fewer appearances than I had hoped this season due to injury. I have never lost contact with many people at YB," Fassnacht is quoted as saying in a press release.
He continued: "The sporting management made a huge effort to support me and encouraged me that it was a good time to come home. I am convinced that I still have a few successful years ahead of me in my football career and will do everything I can to ensure that YB regains its former strength."
-
Wayne Rooney no longer coach of Plymouth
Former England international Wayne Rooney has lost his coaching position at English second division club Plymouth Argyle. They have agreed to go their separate ways with immediate effect, according to a statement on the Championship club's website. Rooney had only taken over as coach in May. Plymouth are currently bottom of the English Championship table.
Having enjoyed great success as a player, the 39-year-old is still waiting for his breakthrough as a coach. He only held his previous post at Birmingham City FC for a short time. He had previously tried his hand at coaching in the USA with D.C. United and English club Derby County - also unsuccessfully.
-
Fonseca confirms his Milan exit in the car
After less than six months, the traditional Italian club AC Milan is parting ways with coach Paulo Fonseca. The 51-year-old Portuguese confirmed his premature departure to Sky Sport Italia. "Yes, it's true," he said from the car as he left the San Siro stadium after Sunday's 1:1 draw against AS Roma: "I did everything I could."
To make matters worse, he was shown a red card shortly before the break in the home game. In eighth place in the table, Milan are even outside the international ranks. Fonseca took over the team on July 1. In the meantime, the club has also confirmed the Portuguese's departure.
According to "La Gazzetta dello Sport" and "La Repubblica", his successor will be compatriot Sérgio Conceição. The 50-year-old once played for Milan's city rivals Inter Milan and most recently coached FC Porto for seven years until last summer.
-
Salah doubts Liverpool will stay: "Far away"
Mohamed Salah is once again causing speculation about his future at Liverpool FC. After the Premier League leaders' 5-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday evening, the Egyptian superstar expressed doubts about extending his contract. "We're still a long way from that," explained the 32-year-old, whose current contract expires in the summer.
Salah has been in outstanding form this season and was also directly involved in three goals against the Hammers. Nevertheless, it could be his last year at Anfield if no agreement is reached. "I don't want to put something in the media and people start saying things. Nothing has really moved, but at the moment I'm focused on the team and hopefully we win the Premier League," said Salah.
-
Steffen Baumgart new coach of Union Berlin
As expected, Steffen Baumgart is the new coach of Union Berlin. The Rostockian succeeds Bo Svensson from Denmark, who was sacked on Friday. Baumgart, who turns 53 at the beginning of January, returns to the Bundesliga one year after being released by 1. FC Köln. Baumgart's last appointment was short-lived. At the end of November, he left his post at second division club Hamburger SV after just nine months.
The commitment in Berlin is tantamount to a return. Baumgart played for the then second division club for two seasons from the summer of 2002 and achieved cult status among the fans of the Iron. He was twice voted Union's footballer of the year.
-
Breitenreiter becomes Hannover coach again
André Breitenreiter, who coached FC Zurich to the championship title in 2022, is to lead Hannover back into the Bundesliga.
The 51-year-old German is taking over the coaching position from the sacked Stefan Leitl. At the halfway point of the season, Hannover are in 7th place in the Bundesliga 2, just behind the promotion places.
Breitenreiter managed promotion to the Bundesliga with his parent club Hannover in 2017. He later coached FC Zurich very successfully and, less recently, Hoffenheim and English side Huddersfield.
-
Is Okafor moving to Turkey?
Noah Okafor is having a hard time at AC Milan and is not getting beyond the role of a supplementary player. The international striker's contract at Milan runs until 2028, but a loan move could be on the cards in January. According to Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun, Okafor has been offered to top Istanbul club Galatasaray on loan.
Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their attack in the winter. In addition to Okafor, the Turks are apparently also keeping an eye on Christopher Nkunku, Georges Mikautadze and Randal Kolo Muani.
-
More stars: Guardiola sees shopping spree as a solution
Can Manchester City buy their way out of the crisis? January 1 could be the Citizens' salvation. That's when the transfer window opens. And for all Guardiola's brilliance, it has been City's custom in the past to respond to weakness with transfers. Big transfers. After all, they have an extremely solvent owner in the form of the ruling family in Abu Dhabi. "Of course we have to try," said the 53-year-old. We have problems at the back and in the middle. Even if that is one of those things with winter transfers.
-
De Jong advisor denies Saudi Arabia rumors
"Total nonsense" says Ali Dursun, advisor to Frenkie de Jong, about rumors of a transfer of the midfielder to Saudi Arabia at "Telegraaf". The rumors would distract from de Jong's true ambitions. "He only wants one thing: to shine at Barcelona, the club he loves."
-
Jonathan Tah is said to have opted for a move to Barça
According to a media report, German international Jonathan Tah is on the verge of a move to FC Barcelona. The Catalan specialist newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that the central defender has decided to join the Catalans in the summer. The 28-year-old's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires on June 30. Tah can therefore move on a free transfer next summer.
At FC Barcelona, which is coached by former national team coach Hansi Flick, Tah is set to receive a long-term contract until June 30, 2030, according to the report. Like Barça, FC Bayern is said to have already made an effort to sign the defender last season. After a failed transfer at the end of last season, Tah emphasized that he did not want to extend his contract at Leverkusen.
-
Yverdon signs Paolo Tramezzani
Yverdon Sport has found the successor to the sacked Alessandro Mangiarratti. As expected, Paolo Tramezzani has taken over as coach of the tenth-placed team in the Super League, the club announced.
Tramezzani has signed a fixed-term contract until next summer with the Vaud side, who have been without a win in eight games. The 54-year-old Italian has already coached Lugano and FC Sion in the Super League. He was relegated to the Challenge League with the Valais side in 2023 after losing the barrage and had to leave the club. Most recently, he worked for NK Istra in Croatia.
With Tramezzani, the Yverdon team will travel to Portugal for a ten-day training camp on January 2. The first competitive match under the new coach is scheduled for January 19 at FC Zurich.
-
Pirmin Schwegler takes over as manager in Frankfurt
Pirmin Schwegler returns to Eintracht Frankfurt as Head of Professional Football. The player from central Switzerland, who played for the Bundesliga club from 2009 to 2014, will take over the position from the beginning of 2025.
"He will be close to the team, hold many discussions and therefore be an important point of contact for the boys," said Frankfurt's Chief Sports Officer Markus Krösche, describing the job profile.
Schwegler, 37, held the same position at Hoffenheim for a year and a half until last September.
-
Kololli from FCB to Sion
The 32-year-old attacking player Benjamin Kololli is leaving FC Basel to join FC Sion with immediate effect. He has signed a contract with the Valais club that runs until June 2026.
It is a return for Kololli. Born in Aigle in 1992, the Kosovo international trained at FC Sion and made his Super League debut for the Valais side in 2013. After several spells in Switzerland, he moved to Japan three years ago. During the last winter break, he joined FC Basel, for whom he has since made 21 appearances.
-
Union Berlin pulls the ripcord and sacks Svensson
Union Berlin reacts to the sporting crisis and releases coach Bo Svensson. After nine games without a win in a row, the team in twelfth place in the Bundesliga has pulled the ripcord.
Svensson had only joined the Köpenickers in the summer and had seemingly put the team back on the road to success after the team struggled to stay in the league. After the eighth matchday, the "Eisernen" were in 4th place, but then came the crash that cost the 45-year-old Dane his job. It is still unclear who will succeed Svensson at the Alte Försterei.
-
Sporting part company with Amorim's successor after eight games
After just a few weeks, João Pereira has to leave as coach of Sporting Lisbon. The champions already have a successor.
Rui Borges is the new coach of Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon. The 43-year-old comes from league rivals Vitória Guimarães for a transfer fee of 4.1 million euros and replaces the previous Sporting coach João Pereira, who was suspended after just eight games. Borges has signed a contract with Sporting until June 30, 2026 plus an option to extend for a further year, the club announced.
After the previous successful coach Rúben Amorim moved to Manchester United in November, Sporting initially opted for Pereira and gave him a contract until 2027. However, after disappointing results, the former coach of the club's U23s was parted ways with after just a few weeks.
-
On Christmas Day: Valencia presents new coach
Valencia FC presented its fans with a new coach on Christmas Day. Carlos Corberán signed a contract until 2027 and takes over from Ruben Baraja. The move is made possible by an exit clause in Corberán's contract as coach of English second division club West Bromwich Albion, as Valencia FC announced.
For Corberán, it is a return to his homeland; the 41-year-old was born in the province of Valencia. He also began his coaching career at Valencia FC at the age of 23.
The traditional club currently only occupies second-last place in the Spanish league and is already four points behind the non-relegation places. The crisis led to the dismissal of Baraja, who enjoys hero status at the club due to his great successes as a player.
-
Bayern's Jamal Musiala comments on the contract poker
Jamal Musiala hopes for a good outcome for both sides in the poker game over a contract extension at FC Bayern. "Let's hope so! The talks are ongoing, that's all I can say," said the 21-year-old attacking star in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" about his future with the German record champions. Musiala's current contract in Munich runs until the summer of 2026.
Sports director Max Eberl wants Musiala to become the face of FC Bayern. "It's an honor, Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Musiala. "For me, it's about having fun, working, continuing to improve, hopefully winning games and titles, but also not putting too much pressure on myself."
-
Uli Forte new coach of FC Winterthur
Uli Forte is the new coach of Super League bottom club Winterthur. Prior to this, the Zurich native will terminate his contract with Neuchâtel Xamax in the Challenge League.
On Christmas Eve, Xamax announced the termination of Forte's contract by mutual agreement, while FC Winterthur announced his arrival on its website.
Winterthur parted ways with head coach Ognjen Zaric last week due to poor results. Now the 50-year-old Forte is to ensure the club stays in the league. He has signed a contract until the summer of 2026, with the team at the bottom of the table two points behind Grasshoppers and four behind Yverdon.
Forte has a wealth of experience in Swiss top-flight football and has led FC Zurich and GC to cup victories, among others. He joined Xamax in April 2023 as a "fireman" and led the Neuchâtel side from last place to retaining their place in the league. He should now be able to do the same at Winterthur. "We are convinced that we have found the right man for our goals in Uli Forte," FCW sporting director Oliver Kaiser is quoted as saying.
Xamax, who occupy 6th place in the Challenge League, also already have a successor for Forte. As had been speculated in recent days, 47-year-old Frenchman Anthony Braizat will take over. He was most recently coach at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from May 2022 to November 2023, which he led to the Super League but had to leave after thirteen games.
-
Lugano brings in another striker from Chicago
FC Lugano is strengthening its squad with another striker from partner club Chicago Fire. The Greek junior international
joins the Ticino club on loan during the winter break, as the club announced.
The 20-year-old center forward comes from the PAOK Thessaloniki junior section. He moved to the USA at the start of 2023. In two seasons for Chicago Fire, Koutsias made 57 appearances in Major League Soccer, scoring five goals.
The loan contract runs until the end of 2025, after which Lugano has an option to buy.
-
Steven Zuber joins FC Zurich
Steven Zuber is returning to the Super League after eleven years. The 56-time Swiss international has signed a contract with FC Zurich until 2026.
Zuber played for AEK Athens for two years after several spells in Germany. He won the double with the Greek club in 2023. This season, the 33-year-old attacking player only made five appearances and was no longer in the squad.
Zuber terminated his contract, which was valid until the summer of 2025, early and has now joined FCZ, where his former advisor Milos Malenovic acts as head of sport. Fun fact: Zuber comes from the Grasshoppers' youth ranks and made 146 appearances for the city rivals before moving to ZSKA Moscow in 2013.