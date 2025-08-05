Noah Okafor criticizes the media coverage of his failed transfer to Leipzig. Picture: Keystone

Noah Okafor announces his ambitions at Milan with strong performances in preparation - and settles accounts with the Swiss media in a podcast.

Luca Betschart

First the brace against Liverpool, then the brace and an assist against Perth Glory - Noah Okafor has impressed across the board in preparation, increasing his chances of playing for Milan next season after recently being loaned out to Napoli.

Instead of Napoli, Okafor was supposed to end up in Leipzig and the Bundesliga at the start of the year. But the transfer fell through at the last minute - because Okafor was diagnosed with a slipped disc. "They said they needed immediate reinforcements and would spend too much money on a loan and an option if I wasn't ready for another six weeks," the 25-year-old explained in the podcast "Say Less".

"Many things are not going right in this country"

The failed transfer is causing Okafor concern. "It was difficult for one or two days, and overall it was just a very hectic time," he admits. The media played its part in this, with Okafor's choice of clothes and bags for the short trip to Leipzig coming to the fore. "Okafor's show-off appearance ends in a fiasco", headlines the Blick newspaper.

"A Swiss media outlet has to stand behind me and write something good at this moment. Many things are not going right in this country, and that's why I don't want to do any more interviews with them," said Okafor. "What did they expect? That I would pack all my clothes in an Ikea bag?"

Where the criticism has come from is obvious to the 24-time international: "It's those who are jealous and would prefer to be in my position."

