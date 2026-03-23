Although the test clash against Germany takes place in Basel on Friday, the national team will not be meeting in Switzerland, but in Horben in the German Black Forest.

Jan Arnet

Noah Okafor is one of the last to arrive in Horben. The Leeds attacker, who was called up at short notice to replace the injured Filip Ugrinic, is back in the national team after 16 months.

Murat Yakin already explained last Thursday that he had planned to play Okafor again, but he had to cancel due to injury. Now the 25-year-old appears to be fit to play against Germany and/or Norway.

After almost a year and a half, Noah Okafor is back in the national team. Keystone

Alvyn Sanches is also back after a long absence. After the YB jewel tore his cruciate ligament on his international debut in Northern Ireland a year ago, Sanches will now get the chance to prove himself once again in the national team.