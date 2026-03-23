  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Kick-off to the World Cup year Okafor is back after 16 months - this is where the Nati stars get ready in Horben DE

Jan Arnet

23.3.2026

Although the test clash against Germany takes place in Basel on Friday, the national team will not be meeting in Switzerland, but in Horben in the German Black Forest.

23.03.2026, 15:11

23.03.2026, 15:18

Noah Okafor is one of the last to arrive in Horben. The Leeds attacker, who was called up at short notice to replace the injured Filip Ugrinic, is back in the national team after 16 months.

Murat Yakin already explained last Thursday that he had planned to play Okafor again, but he had to cancel due to injury. Now the 25-year-old appears to be fit to play against Germany and/or Norway.

After almost a year and a half, Noah Okafor is back in the national team.
After almost a year and a half, Noah Okafor is back in the national team.
Keystone

Alvyn Sanches is also back after a long absence. After the YB jewel tore his cruciate ligament on his international debut in Northern Ireland a year ago, Sanches will now get the chance to prove himself once again in the national team.

Will YB star seize his World Cup chance?. After a horror debut, Alvyn Sanches is back in the national team

Will YB star seize his World Cup chance?After a horror debut, Alvyn Sanches is back in the national team

The Swiss national team's program

  • Monday, March 23: Gathering in Horben DE
  • Thursday, March 26: Departure for Basel
  • Friday, March 27, 8:45 p.m.: Test match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel
  • Monday, March 30: Departure for Norway
  • Tuesday, March 31, 18:00: Test match Norway - Switzerland in Oslo
Show more

Football news

Departure after the World Cup. Nati director Tami on his successor:

Departure after the World CupNati director Tami on his successor: "The SFA is considering a reorganization"

A football fairytale. Mainz 05 writes club history under Urs Fischer

A football fairytaleMainz 05 writes club history under Urs Fischer

Mercenary check. Rieder scores ++ Athekame with important assist ++ Sommer looks old

Mercenary checkRieder scores ++ Athekame with important assist ++ Sommer looks old

Changes to the national team squad. Ugrinic missing through injury - Okafor moves up after all

Changes to the national team squadUgrinic missing through injury - Okafor moves up after all

Mercenary check. Lehmann and Schertenleib score ++ Change rumor about Wälti ++ Big day for Luyet

Mercenary checkLehmann and Schertenleib score ++ Change rumor about Wälti ++ Big day for Luyet