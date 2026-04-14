Thanks to a gala performance from Noah Okafor, Leeds pull off a surprise victory at Manchester United. Is Okafor in this form also indispensable for the national team?

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leeds United celebrated an important victory in the relegation battle with a 2-1 win at Manchester United, led by double goalscorer Noah Okafor.

Leeds clearly dominated the first half and could have led by more, but came under pressure again after Casemiro's equalizer.

Okafor was voted Man of the Match and his form boosts both Leeds' hopes of staying in the league and their World Cup chances. Show more

Leeds United's hopes of avoiding relegation received a huge boost on Monday evening. German coach Daniel Farke's team put in a strong performance to secure a 2:1 win at Manchester United. Noah Okafor was the match-winner with his two goals.

The two goals from the international striker put Leeds on the road to victory in the first half. The fact that the newly promoted side were not already ahead at the break was solely down to their poor chance conversion. "We could easily have led 3:0 or 4:0," said Leeds coach Farke after the party.

Despite the sending-off for Lisandro Martinez, Leeds began to falter again in the second half. Casemiro scored the equalizer for the Red Devils, but Leeds held on for the win.

Player of the evening Noah Okafor

A game at Old Trafford doesn't get much better than this for Noah Okafor. After his two goals, the former Basel player was voted Man of the Match. Nevertheless, the striker's focus remains on the fight to avoid relegation. "We have six games left. We have to fight to the end. The atmosphere in the team is incredible! I think we just have to keep going like this."

Look mommy i scored twice at Old Trafford🤹🏽‍♀️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/LYF3TUtxgA — Noah Okafor (@noah_okafor) April 13, 2026

Leeds United fans were probably not the only ones pleased with Okafor's performance. Nati coach Murat Yakin must also have watched the Leeds game with great pleasure. And Okafor's World Cup dreams are also likely to have been boosted by performances like the one in the "Theater of Dreams".

Okafor in an interview after the match (English)