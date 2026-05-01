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England Okafor scores in Leeds win, Amdouni makes comeback

SDA

1.5.2026 - 23:12

Noah Okafor scores in Leeds' 3-1 win over Burnley
Noah Okafor scores in Leeds' 3-1 win over Burnley
Keystone

Noah Okafor is still in a scoring mood in England. The Swiss international scored in Leeds' 3-1 win over Burnley to put the home team 2-0 up at the interval.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 23:12

Just before the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, this is the 25-year-old striker's fourth goal in the last four league games - plus an assist.

There was also another piece of good news from a Swiss perspective: Zeki Amdouni was back on the pitch for the first time since tearing his cruciate ligament last July. He came on in the 76th minute for Burnley, who have already been relegated.

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