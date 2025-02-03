The transfer windows in the top European leagues close today, Monday. Who will make a move in the last few hours? You won't miss a single transfer here.
When do the transfer windows close?
- Bundesliga, Germany: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- Serie A, Italy: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- Ligue 1, France: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11 p.m.)
- Premier League, England: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
- La Liga, Spain: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
- Super League, Switzerland: Monday, February 17, 2025.
Napoli have now reportedly reached an agreement with the Milan player. According to Fabrizio Romano, a loan with an option to buy is on the table.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
National team striker Okafor to Napoli
Napoli have signed Noah Okafor - the 24-year-old is on loan from Milan and the Partenopei have an option to buy the striker. The 24-time international, who was recently back in Murat Yakin's squad, was only a supplementary player for the Rossoneri. In January, his transfer to Leipzig fell through after the medical check.
-
Michy Batshuayi returns to the Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt have signed striker Michy Batshuayi from Galatasaray Istanbul. The Belgian international has signed a contract with Eintracht until 2027, the club announced.
Batshuayi only moved to Galatasaray from city rivals Fenerbahce last summer and has also played for several other clubs in Europe in recent years. The 31-year-old has also played in the Bundesliga: he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund by Chelsea FC in 2018.
-
João Félix to Milan
According to "The Athletic", Chelsea and Milan have agreed to loan João Félix (without an option to buy) until the end of the season. The 25-year-old is now trying to relaunch his faltering career in Milan.
The Rossoneri are to pay the Blues a loan fee of €5.5 million and cover his full salary. Before Chelsea, the attacking player played for Atlético and Barcelona, among others.
Ismael Bennacer will leave AC Milan. The Algerian will join Marseille.
-
FC St.Gallen brings in Bundesliga player
FC St.Gallen have signed Lukas Daschner on loan. The attacking midfielder is under contract with VfL Bochum and has made 14 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.
-
FCZ helps itself to Ligue 1
Jean-Philippe Gbamin joins FC Zurich from French first division club Nantes. The Ivorian has only made partial appearances in the Ligue 1 club's defensive midfield this season (15 games, 371 minutes). The 29-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Ivory Coast national team.
The 29-year-old, whose past includes spells at Mainz and Everton, is a free transfer and has signed a contract until the end of the season.
-
Jaquez transfer to Stuttgart is fixed
Luca Jaquez was missing from the FC Luzern squad for Sunday's 2-0 win over St.Gallen. Josef Bieri, president ad interim at FCL, confirmed to blue Sport that the U21 international is in talks with Champions League clubs.
It is now clear where he is heading: Jaquez is moving to VfB Stuttgart and signing a contract until 2029.
-
Tel will probably move to Tottenham
The transfer poker surrounding Mathys Tel from FC Bayern Munich has apparently been decided. According to consistent media reports, the attacker is now moving to Tottenham Hotspur after all.
A few days ago, the 19-year-old had reportedly decided against a deal with the Premier League club. Now the attacking player is to be loaned out until the end of the season without an option to buy. The Frenchman is due to complete his medical in London on today's deadline day.
The Spurs had previously offered 60 million euros for a permanent transfer. However, Tel is said to have changed his mind, although Spurs boss Daniel Levy is said to have visited him in Munich on Friday afternoon, according to the media. According to the portal "The Athletic", Tel told Tottenham that he wanted to stay at Bayern and reassess his future in the summer.
Tel moved to Munich from Stade Rennes for 20 million in 2022. He has now attracted interest from a number of other clubs. Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC and Aston Villa are also said to have been interested in Tel.
-
Mexican Gimenez replaces Morata at AC Milan
AC Milan, already distanced in the Italian championship race, are letting Alvaro Morata go and replacing the Spanish striker with Mexican Santiago Gimenez. The latter signed until the summer of 2029, as the Milanese club announced.
Morata, who came to Milan in the summer as a newly crowned European champion, has initially signed for Galatasaray Istanbul on loan for one year. With 5 goals in 16 league games, he was unable to meet the Rossoneri's expectations.
With the signing of Gimenez for over 30 million euros, Milan have a new attacking hope. The 23-year-old Mexican, who was born in Buenos Aires, has scored 65 goals in 105 games for Feyenoord Rotterdam over the past two-and-a-half seasons.
-
Asensio to Aston Villa
Aston Villa have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League. Now the Villans are treating themselves to the next big name in attack after Marcus Rashford: 29-year-old Spaniard Marco Asensio, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, is joining on loan from PSG.
-
Andrea Belotti becomes team-mate of Zeki Amdouni
Geneva striker Zeki Amdouni has a new team-mate and rival at Benfica Lisbon. The Portuguese side have signed striker Andrea Belotti on loan until the end of the season from Italian promoted side Como, as announced by the Serie A club. The 31-year-old, who played for Torino for a long time, played 44 international matches for Italy between 2016 and 2022.
-
Neuer extends his contract
Manuel Neuer will stay with Bayern Munich for at least another season, the club has announced.
The 38-year-old German international goalkeeper will enter his 15th season for the Bundesliga leaders next summer after extending his contract until 2026.
Neuer, who joined FC Bayern from Schalke in 2011, has won the Champions League twice, the league eleven times and the cup five times in Munich.
-
City sign midfielder
Nico Gonzalez moves to Manchester City. The English champions will pay the exit clause of 60 million euros to FC Porto for the 23-year-old midfielder. The Spaniard was trained at Barça. The Catalans have included a forty percent sell-on clause and are therefore cashing in big time.
-
YB loan player Pfeiffer returns to Germany
Central defender Patric Pfeiffer is returning to Germany after six months with Young Boys. The Swiss champions have announced that the loan contract with Augsburg has been terminated.
Peiffer, a 25-year-old German-Ghanaian dual citizen, only made two partial appearances for the Bernese side (one in the Cup game in August, the second in the Champions League in December) after suffering an injury in his very first game. He was loaned on by Augsburg to Magdeburg in the 2nd Bundesliga.
-
Elia moves to Nantes on loan
YB striker Meschack Elia is moving to FC Nantes on loan until the end of the current season. The Ligue 1 club has an option to acquire the 27-year-old permanently in the summer of 2025. Prior to the loan move, dYB extended Elia's contract by six months until December 2026.
Meschack Elia is leaving YB after 200 competitive games with 43 goals and 39 assists. In his five years in Bern, he and his teammates won the Swiss championship four times and the cup twice. Elia has scored 9 goals in 46 international matches for the Democratic Republic of Congo.
-
Ganvoula leaves YB for Italy
On Sunday, Young Boys announced the arrival of Chris Bedia. One center forward is coming, another is going: Silvère Ganvoula is leaving the Bernese club and moving to Serie A side AC Monza. Ganvoula has signed a contract with the Italians until 2026.
-
New right-back for Leipzig
Kosta Nedeljkovic joins RB Leipzig on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season. The Germans also have an option to buy.
-
Silva to Werder Bremen
André Silva joins Werder Bremen on loan from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
-
Fixed: Rashford to Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford ended up on the sidelines at Manchester United, now he has found his new club. The 27-year-old has joined Aston Villa on loan. The club apparently has an option to buy him for 40 million pounds in the summer.
-
ManUtd sign youngster Dorgu
Danish international Patrick Dorgu is moving to Manchester United. The 20-year-old winger joins from Lecce and will cost the Red Devils around 30 million euros.