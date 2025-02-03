The transfer poker surrounding Mathys Tel from FC Bayern Munich has apparently been decided. According to consistent media reports, the attacker is now moving to Tottenham Hotspur after all.

A few days ago, the 19-year-old had reportedly decided against a deal with the Premier League club. Now the attacking player is to be loaned out until the end of the season without an option to buy. The Frenchman is due to complete his medical in London on today's deadline day.

The Spurs had previously offered 60 million euros for a permanent transfer. However, Tel is said to have changed his mind, although Spurs boss Daniel Levy is said to have visited him in Munich on Friday afternoon, according to the media. According to the portal "The Athletic", Tel told Tottenham that he wanted to stay at Bayern and reassess his future in the summer.

Tel moved to Munich from Stade Rennes for 20 million in 2022. He has now attracted interest from a number of other clubs. Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC and Aston Villa are also said to have been interested in Tel.