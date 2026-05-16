After a failed move to RB Leipzig, Noah Okafor was criticized for "showing off". The striker publicly defended himself with clear words. He looks back in an interview with blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The YouTube series "The Three Okafors" by the brothers Noah, Elijah and Isaiah Okafor will also appear on blue Zoom in future.

In an interview with blue Sport, the brothers talk about the criticism of Noah Okafor's performance surrounding his failed move to RB Leipzig.

Okafor's father Christian once fled from Nigeria to Switzerland and was repeatedly confronted with racism in this country, as the brothers recount. Show more

After a difficult start to the season at AC Milan, Noah Okafor wanted to move in January 2025 and a loan transfer to RB Leipzig was on the cards. The young striker traveled from Milan to eastern Germany in a private jet. On arrival, he was photographed with several travel bags from luxury label Louis Vuitton, his jacket from the same brand reportedly costing almost 6,000 francs.

🎥 Exklusive Bilder: Noah Okafor ist eben in Leipzig gelandet. 🛩️ ✅



ℹ️ Es folgen Medizincheck & Vertragsunterschrift. Leihe bis Saisonende. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/jEh6skfWXI — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) January 13, 2025

The appearance was criticized in the newspapers and on social media - also because the transfer ultimately did not go through. Because there were problems at the medical check. It turned out that Okafor still had a back injury and was therefore no longer an option for Leipzig's second half of the season.

"Okafor's show-off performance ends in a fiasco" was the headline in the Blick newspaper in January 2025. In a podcast afterwards, Okafor was annoyed by the negative reporting: "What did they expect? That I would pack all my clothes in an Ikea bag?"

The current Leeds striker felt that a Swiss media outlet should stand behind him and write something good when a transfer is on the cards. "A lot of things aren't going right in this country and that's why I don't want to do any more interviews with them."

"We're not doing this to impress other people"

More than a year after this story, Okafor sits down with his brothers Elijah and Isaiah for an interview with blue Sport and also talks about the events of the failed Leipzig transfer: "It all happened very quickly. I was told I couldn't go back to Milan and had to take everything with me," Noah recalls. "But in the end, it also made me stronger mentally."

How does he view the negative reports about the appearance with expensive clothes and accessories today? "We like to treat ourselves to nice vacations, a cool jacket or bags. But we don't do that to impress other people. It's because we know that we work hard for it every day. That's why we're not other people. Because we also know what it's like to have nothing. We know where our father comes from."

Christian Okafor once fled from Nigeria to Switzerland. He grew up in abject poverty, sleeping on cardboard mats. "Our parents gave us very good values and always told us that luxury goods are not important," says Elijah. "We don't define ourselves by things like that."

Confronted with racism time and time again

Papa Okafor's tough path still haunts him in Switzerland today. There is talk of racism. "I had to go to the police station every now and then just because I'm black," he once said in an interview.

Noah remembers: "We used to go to Germany a lot to go shopping. At customs, all Swiss cars were allowed through - only we had to stop. Even though we had the Baselland license plate and it didn't even take us ten minutes to get from A to B. So it wouldn't have been worth it for us to buy too many goods because we could have gone every day anyway."

His dad often felt attacked because it didn't just happen once. "Eight times out of ten we were taken out, even though people knew us over time. I often had to experience stories like that with him. That's just a shame and it hurt us."

The brothers hardly experience any racism in football itself. But there is still hostility. "I keep hearing from opponents: 'You're only there because you're Noah's brother'," says Isaiah, for example, who plays for FC Zurich's U21 team. "But I can look past that nowadays. We're just grateful for every day we get to experience."

Watch the whole interview in the video