In November, Noah Okafor complained publicly about his repeated absences from the national team. After a discussion between the Leeds striker and Murat Yakin, Okafor would have returned to the national team. However, an injury prevents this.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Noah Okafor has been waiting for a national team call-up since November 2024.

The Leeds striker is also not in the final squad before the World Cup. However, due to an injury, as national team coach Murat Yakin explains.

The tablecloth between Okafor and Yakin seemed to be cut, but a few weeks ago there was a clarifying conversation. "We're staying in touch, he's on the right track," says the national team coach. Show more

Almost every Swiss national team player and national team fan looks back fondly on Euro 2024. Noah Okafor is not one of them. He was there when the national team caused a sensation in Germany and only had to admit defeat to England in the quarter-finals on penalties. But he didn't play - not for a second. He is said to have complained about this during the tournament and Ofakor was accused of lacking team spirit.

As a result, Yakin has not used the striker since the European Championship - with the exception of two games in the Nations League in autumn 2024. The tablecloth seemed to be cut in two.

In November of last year, Okafor - now a regular at Premier League club Leeds United - vented his anger and said in an interview that he was very disappointed with the way Yakin and national team director Pierluigi Tami had treated him. "It makes me sad because they don't even send me a text message or call me to ask how I'm doing," he said.

Murat Yakin in conversation with Noah Okafor. The striker could once again be a factor for the national team at the World Cup. Keystone

Although Tami subsequently criticized the 25-year-old's public statements, things turned around in February: Together with Murat Yakin, the Nati director visited Okafor in England. "We had an honest, clarifying and constructive conversation. This is a good basis for Noah's possible return to the national team," Tami told blue Sport.

World Cup train not yet departed

Okafor would indeed have been back in the last squad before the World Cup in the summer, as Yakin revealed on Thursday at the squad announcement. "I had planned to play him, but unfortunately he's been injured for a few weeks," explained the national team coach.

On the clarifying conversation in February, Yakin says: "It was very positive, open and honest. The public statements were a bit unfortunate, but I judge the players on their performance on the pitch. And what I saw in the game (Okafor scored in the 3-1 win against Nottingham) was very good."

A thigh injury will now prevent the Basel player from being able to play in the national team jersey again in the test matches against Germany (March 27) and Norway (March 31). However, the Leeds striker's World Cup campaign is far from over. Yakin: "We're keeping in touch, he's making good progress. Hopefully he'll be fit again soon, then he'll also be a factor for the World Cup."