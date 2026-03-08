100 games without scoring - and then this performance. Chima Okoroji puts FC St. Gallen ahead against Basel with an early brace and crowns his anniversary with a special moment.

Syl Battistuzzi

Chima Okoroji has been playing in eastern Switzerland since 2023. The German with an English passport was trained in the youth academies of Bayern Munich and Augsburg, made his debut for Freiburg in the Bundesliga in 2018 and then played in the Bundesliga 2.

The left-back quickly integrated at St. Gallen and became a regular. However, the 28-year-old has not excelled as a goalscorer. In 100 competitive matches for the Espen, he has never scored. Before the match against Basel, Okoroji will be honored for his one hundred appearances for Grünweiss. And the anniversary seems to inspire him.

After a corner kick, the ball is played in via detours and becomes the perfect pass for Okoroji, who is lurking in the back of the penalty area and hammers the ball into the goal in the 9th minute. "I was very lucky that the ball came straight to me," he says in an interview with blue Sport.

Free kick wonderfully sunk

After a quarter of an hour, FCSG are given a great free-kick position a few meters outside the penalty area. Okoroji grabs the ball and unceremoniously sinks the leather half-high right into the net. After his first goal for St. Gallen, his first brace. "I just took my confidence and went for it - luckily it went in."

Incidentally, it was the first direct free-kick goal for St. Gallen in the Super League since October 2023 (when Jordi Quintillà scored against Winterthur).

"I had a good feeling right from the start," said Okorji, who feels "very much at home" in St. Gallen with his family. "I definitely won't forget that day," he says.