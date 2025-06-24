Ole Werner, the new coach of Leipzig. Keystone

Those responsible at Bundesliga club Leipzig have finally found a new coach. Ole Werner is now in charge.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 37-year-old Werner is to lead the club from Saxony back into international business and into the fight for titles at national level. "I am delighted to be head coach in Leipzig. In the detailed discussions, it was immediately apparent that both sides have the same ideas about playing and working methods," Werner was quoted as saying in a press release. He succeeds Zsolt Löw, who took over the position on an interim basis at the end of March following the resignation of Marco Rose.

Werner, who most recently spent three-and-a-half years at league rivals Bremen, has signed a two-year contract. The signing of the contract was preceded by tough negotiations with those responsible at SV Werder. Werner did not want to extend his contract after the end of last season. However, the agreement would have been valid for another year. Werder acted and released Werner immediately.

In recent weeks, numerous other names have been mentioned in connection with the search for a coach in Leipzig, including Cesc Fabregas (Como), Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Roger Schmidt (most recently Benfica Lisbon) and Sandro Wagner (now Augsburg).