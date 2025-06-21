Frenchman Michael Olise saves Bayern Munich just before the end. Keystone

Bayern Munich beat Boca Juniors 2:1 at the Club World Cup in the USA. Thanks to their second win, the German champions have qualified for the round of 16 ahead of time.

Bayern is superior in every respect against the traditional Argentinian club. Michael Olise scored the decisive goal six minutes before the end.

Who Bayern will face in the round of 16 depends on whether the German record champions finish first or second in the group. Chelsea, Esperance Tunis or Flamengo are possible opponents. Show more

Bayern won 10:0 against Auckland in the opener. The Argentinians, who were without Swiss international Lucas Blondel, did not make it quite as easy for the Germans as the New Zealanders. In Miami, Michael Olise only redeemed the superior favorites six minutes before the end. Prior to that, Miguel Merentiel had equalized Bayern's lead midway through the second half through Harry Kane (18). Bayern's new signing Jonathan Tah made a positioning error just before the Buenos Aires side's goal.

Musiala substituted through injury

Bayern were superior to Boca Juniors in every respect. In front of almost 64,000 spectators, they created the better chances in terms of quality and quantity thanks to their significantly higher share of possession. It was only due to a lack of efficiency that the Germans had to tremble for a long time for a deserved victory. Speaking of trembling: Bayern's superstar Jamal Musiala had to be substituted in the closing stages with a suspected calf injury. The 22-year-old had only recently recovered from a torn muscle bundle.

Bayern's final preliminary round match in the highly competitive group will be against Benfica Lisbon. As first in Group C, coach Vincent Kompany's team would face Chelsea or Esperance Tunis at the start of the knockout phase, and Flamengo from Brazil as runners-up.

Boca Juniors, who suffered the first defeat of a South American team at this year's Club World Cup with a 2-1 defeat, also still have a chance of reaching the round of 16. However, the Argentinians will have to win their final group game against Auckland and hope that Benfica lose in order to catch the Portuguese side.

LAFC already out

In Group D, Los Angeles FC, featuring French former world champions Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud, lost 1-0 to Esperance Tunis in Atlanta. A goal from Youcef Belaili and a missed penalty in stoppage time from Denis Bouanga sealed the LA franchise's early exit. Meanwhile, the Tunisians have the opportunity to qualify for the round of 16 with a win in their final group game against Chelsea.