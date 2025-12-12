Record player Oliver Jäckle against Winterthur in one of his 394 games for Aarau. KEYSTONE

Oliver Jäckle is likely to be celebrated at tonight's match against Étoile Carouge at the Brügglifeld. As of this week, the 32-year-old is FC Aarau's sole record player with 394 games.

Michael Wegmann

Since last Sunday and the 2:1 at the Stade Municipal in Yverdon, Oliver Jäckle (32) is FC Aarau's sole record player. The 32-year-old wore the Aarau shirt for the 394th time in the 2-1 win at the Stade Municipal in Yverdon, taking over from long-serving libero Rolf Osterwalder.

For Jäckle, who made his competitive debut for FCA on April 22, 2012, this is his 14th season at the same club, making him a rare species in the fast-moving football business.

Of course, Aarau have put together some impressive figures for their captain for the home game against Étoile Carouge (live on blue Zoom tonight at 8.15pm).

It will be interesting to see how FC Aarau will honor and celebrate its new record player today.

The figures for record-breaking Jäckle He has worn the FC Aarau shirt for 32,601 minutes so far, that's over 543 hours or 22 days and 15 hours. Impressive: In 394 games, Jäckle has been on the pitch for an average of 83 minutes.

During this time, 175 teammates shared the Aarau dressing room with him. He played the most games with Marco Thaler (156) and Sandro Burki (143).

Jäckle experienced 15 (!) different coaches. From René Weiler to Raimondo Ponte and Brunello Jacopetta. He played the most games under Stephan Keller. 85 of them.

He has scored36 goals so far. He scored his first goal in 2013 against FC Luzern. It remains his only headed goal to date. 17 goals in total so far. He has set up a teammate 19 times. Show more

