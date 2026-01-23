The new national team coach, Jürgen Klopp, is well aware of the magnitude of his task. Oliver Kahn highlights the complex set of challenges facing the successful coach.

Germany's former national team goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is tempering the excitement surrounding the new national team coach, Jürgen Klopp. “Personally, I don’t think it’s as simple as many people imagine. I believe the problems run much deeper,” the legendary FC Bayern Munich goalkeeper told BR24Sport on the sidelines of the Bastian Schweinsteiger Cup, a charity golf tournament.

Kahn (57) pointed to fundamental questions that Klopp (59) must address in his new role with the German Football Association (DFB). “What kind of players do we want to develop in the coming years? What kind of players do we want to have in the first place? How do we want to play soccer?”

The 2002 World Cup runner-up, who also served on the FC Bayern board, has high hopes for Klopp, however. He is a “very experienced man who can certainly make a difference,” Kahn said.

Klopp succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned as Germany’s national team coach just a few days after the team’s humiliating World Cup exit in the round of 32 against Paraguay. The longtime coach of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC has signed a contract with the DFB that runs through 2030.

Schweinsteiger: “It’s quite a challenge”

Bastian Schweinsteiger also recognizes the immense pressure weighing on Klopp. “Expectations are, of course, very high. You have to start from scratch. That’s going to be quite a challenge for him, but he’s an excellent coach,” said the former FC Bayern player. “I think Jürgen Klopp is the right coach for the current situation.”

Schweinsteiger hopes “that this sense of optimism will last a long time and that we’ll get closer to the world’s best again.”

Things really get underway for Klopp with four Nations League matches in a row. On September 24, the German national team will face the Netherlands in Amsterdam, followed three days later by a match against Greece in Augsburg. In Munich, they’ll face Serbia (October 1), and to wrap things up, they’ll play the return match against Greece in Thessaloniki (October 4).

01:19 Klopp: «Es ist eine grosse Ehre, hier zu sitzen» Wunschkandidat Jürgen Klopp wird Bundestrainer und folgt auf Julian Nagelsmann. Der Deutsche Fussball-Bund gab nach dem frühen WM-Aus der Nationalmannschaft die Verpflichtung des 59-Jährigen bekannt.