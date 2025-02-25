After a long back and forth, it was decided in January that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could be registered at FC Barcelona after all. Atlético Madrid criticized this harshly in public. Today, the two teams meet in the Copa semi-final - and the Olmo controversy flares up again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In January, Barça's new signings Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor were granted provisional eligibility by the Spanish Supreme Sports Council after a long struggle.

Atlético Madrid publicly criticized the court's decision at the time. LaLiga president Javier Tebas has now followed up and said that he does not believe Olmo will finish the season at Barça.

Due to its major financial problems, FC Barcelona was initially denied permission to play by the Spanish league for new summer signings Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor (read more here). Thanks to a special permit, the two were nevertheless allowed to play for the Catalans for the time being - and in January, the Spanish Supreme Sports Council (CSD) approved their provisional registration until a final decision is made.

The decision caused a great deal of incomprehension in Spain. Atlético Madrid, for example, criticized the decision-makers in a public statement in January and warned of a "dangerous precedent".

"Atlético Madrid wishes to express its deep concern about the situation in Spanish football (...). We believe that this decision calls into question the current system and the rules of the game", the statement read. The measure opens the door "to breaking the rules and committing the same serious mistakes of the past".

"Olmo should not finish the season at Barça"

Over the past few weeks, the matter seemed to have blown over, but now LaLiga president Javier Tebas has once again criticized Barça and expressed concerns about the Catalans' financial situation and player registrations.

"Dani Olmo should not finish the season at Barça", Tebas told the Spanish news agency Europa Press on Monday. The 2024 European Championship hero signed his contract in the summer "even though he knew he couldn't be registered in December. He was aware that this could happen to him."

Tebas points out that the final verdict of the Spanish Supreme Sports Council is still pending. At the beginning of February, the LaLiga boss announced that he would continue to fight against the controversial match permit. He had applied to the CSD to annul the temporary injunction that approved Olmo and Víctor's provisional eligibility to play.

"The court took a precautionary measure at the time and called some things into question," Tebas now says. "Will Olmo finish the season? Probably not, we have a very clear opinion on that." It is not yet clear when the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) will make its final decision.

Dani Olmo has been the number one topic of conversation in Barcelona for months. imago

Dani Olmo will at least be able to play in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid(Tuesday, 9.30pm live on blue Sport). "For me, he can play now. That's the situation I have at the moment. And I'm happy about that," said Barça coach Hansi Flick ahead of the game. "I'm always surprised by things here - not just in Spain, but also at the club."

