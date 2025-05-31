Many people want to experience the Champions League final in Munich together with others in the open air. There is not enough space everywhere. Pepper spray is used at a subway station.

DPA dpa

Tens of thousands of football fans from Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan got into the mood for the Champions League final in Munich. Many supporters celebrated during the day in the city center, later in the fan zones and on the trains and buses on the way to the stadium. There were occasional minor clashes between the two fan camps. However, the police initially reported no major incidents.

In the late afternoon, many spectators tried to get to the football arena. Some of the traffic came to a standstill, as reported by dpa reporters. The atmosphere in the sometimes very full subway trains was often cheerful, with Italians singing loudly in some places. At Odeonsplatz, the entrances to the subway were closed at times for safety reasons due to too many people.

According to the police, some people clashed at the University subway station. Pepper spray was also sprayed. Investigations into the circumstances continued in the evening, and emergency braking was triggered in one subway train. No further details were initially known. Because of the incident, there were delays on the U3/U6 subway lines towards the Arena, partly because people were standing on the tracks.

Olympic Park overcrowded

Less than three hours before kick-off, the organizers closed the city's largest fan zone in the Olympic Park. Around 20,000 people were allowed in, said a city spokesman. At one point, a few people later slipped into the actually closed area unnoticed because a construction fence was missing.

Those who wanted to watch the game together with many others could also switch to the fan zones on Königsplatz, for example. Public viewing events were also offered in beer gardens.

