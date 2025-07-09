  1. Residential Customers
France Olympique Lyon avoid forced relegation from Ligue 1

SDA

9.7.2025 - 17:06

The news that Lyon have avoided relegation will also please captain Alexandre Lacazette
Keystone

Olympique Lyon will continue to play in Ligue 1 next season. The debt-ridden traditional French club has been successful in its appeal against relegation to the second-highest division.

Keystone-SDA

09.07.2025, 17:39

As France's football association announced on Wednesday, the appeals committee of the national financial control body DNCG has overturned the forced relegation initially imposed on the former French serial champions due to breaches of financial conditions.

In June, American owner John Textor had tried in vain to convince the competent authority to lift the measures imposed on the seven-time champions in November.

Textor has since been replaced as club boss by Michele Kang. The American businesswoman, previously head of Lyon's women's division, has now been able to convince the responsible commission that sufficient financial resources are available for the 2025/26 season.

