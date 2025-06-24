The debt-ridden former French champions Olympique Lyon are being forcibly relegated.
Following a ruling by the French football financial supervisory authority DNCG, the long-established club will be relegated to Ligue 2.
At a hearing on Tuesday, American owner John Textor tried in vain to convince the competent authority to lift the measures imposed on the seven-time champions in November. These include forced relegation due to debts amounting to 175 million euros.
Lyon can appeal against the DNCG's decision. Xherdan Shaqiri's former club finished last season in 6th place in Ligue 1, which would have entitled them to participate in the Europa League. Lyon made it to the quarter-finals of this competition in the 2024/2025 season, losing out to eventual finalists Manchester United.