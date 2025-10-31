Endrick has been sitting on the bench since the end of September. IMAGO/NurPhoto

The 19-year-old Brazilian Endrick is still waiting to make his first appearance for Real Madrid this season. Olympique Lyon now apparently want to loan out the super talent. However, they have a few conditions.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 19-year-old Brazilian Endrick has yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid this season. After an injury and due to strong competition from Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, the youngster is hardly getting a chance.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Olympique Lyon are interested in loaning him out in the winter to give Endrick more match practice. However, those close to him emphasize that he will not be leaving Real for good, but regular appearances and a club from a top league should be guaranteed. Show more

The young striker is finding it difficult to assert himself at Real Madrid against superstars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo - especially as the change of coach from Carlo Ancelotti to Xabi Alonso has triggered additional competition.

An injury at the start of the season also slowed him down, causing him to miss the first few games. During the international break in October, Endrick used the time to regenerate - and took a short break with his wife to recharge his batteries.

Now a new start could be on the cards for the top Brazilian talent: According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Olympique Lyon are showing interest in loaning him out in the winter. This would give Endrick the opportunity to gain regular match practice and prove himself in a top European league.

According to reports, those close to the player have set clear criteria for his development: No permanent departure from Real Madrid, guaranteed playing time, participation in the Champions League and it must also be a move to one of the five major European leagues. Lyon fulfill these conditions - a transfer in January therefore seems realistic. It remains to be seen how Endrick's career will develop after his move from Palmeiras.

More videos from the department