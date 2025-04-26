  1. Residential Customers
France Omeragic relegated, Mvogo back in Ligue 1

SDA

26.4.2025 - 21:47

Becir Omeragic experiences a bitter season at Montpellier
Keystone

Swiss international Becir Omeragic has been relegated from Ligue 1 with Montpellier. After Le Havre gained a point against Monaco (1:1), the South French side are the first team to be relegated.

Keystone-SDA

26.04.2025, 21:47

26.04.2025, 22:03

Montpellier have been in Ligue 1 for the last 16 years and were champions in 2012. This season, nothing has gone right since the end of January. The team has not won a point in eleven games.

Yvon Mvogo, the No. 2 Swiss international goalkeeper, is taking the opposite approach. The Swiss goalkeeper secured his return to the top division with Lorient in the third-last round of Ligue 2, which he had to leave last summer as a relegated team.

