Jonas Omlin returns to action in a competitive match for Borussia Mönchengladbach after a long break. Picture: Keystone

Jonas Omlin makes an unexpected comeback in Borussia Mönchengladbach's 2:1 win over Union Berlin. There was a surprise in the derby between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a good quarter of an hour, goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas signaled that he would not be continuing. Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane had to react and instructed Omlin to get ready. The 31-year-old Swiss played his last competitive match in September. He then suffered an injury and lost his starting place during his absence.

Nicolas, who is four years younger, performed so well that the media recently speculated that he could be called up for the German national team for the first time in March. All the more bitter for him that he is now injured.

Omlin was substituted and let an opposing striker run into space in his very first action. Even the small slip-up afterwards did not upset him. The four-time international only had to make one save, a penalty. As the players in front of him had already scored twice, Omlin celebrated an important away win on his return. With ten points from the last four games, Mönchengladbach are on course for the European Cup.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, suffered another setback. Coach Niko Kovac's team were unable to build on their performance in the Champions League (3:0 win against Sporting Lisbon). On the contrary: they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bochum, who are bottom of the table. It was Dortmund's fifth defeat in their seventh league game after the winter break.

Telegrams

Bochum - Borussia Dortmund 2:0 (2:0). - Goals: 33rd Masouras 1:0. 35th Masouras 2:0. - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

St. Pauli - Freiburg 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 88. Treu (own goal) 0:1. - Remarks: 46. Vasilj (St. Pauli) saves penalty from Grifo. Freiburg without Ogbus (not in the squad) and Manzambi (substitute).

Union Berlin - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:2 (0:2). - Goals: 10 Ullrich 0:1. 26 Kleindienst 0:2. 63 Ilic (penalty) 1:2. - Remarks: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin (from 20th) and Elvedi.

VfB Stuttgart - Wolfsburg 1:2 (0:0). - Goals: 72 Woltemade 1:0. 77 Tiago Tomás 1:1. 87 Amoura (penalty) 1:2. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Rieder (from 88), without Jaquez and Stergiou (both substitutes).