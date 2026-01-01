From number two in Mönchengladbach to number two in Leverkusen. Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is joining the 2024 German champions on loan until the summer, both clubs have announced.

Leverkusen were forced to make the move as regular goalkeeper Mark Flekken is out for longer with a knee injury and is currently being deputized for by former Gladbach keeper Janis Blaswich. Omlin will be available as number two behind Blaswich until the end of the season and then return to Borussia. He has a contract there until June 30, 2027.

"Jonas completes our goalkeeper trio after Mark's absence. With him, Janis Blaswich and Niklas Lomb, we are now ready for the challenges of the coming weeks and months," said Bayer's sporting director Simon Rolfes.