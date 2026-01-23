YB taught Thun a lesson, Basel lost, and St. Gallen turned the game around in Vaduz. Here are eight highlights that may have gotten a bit lost amid all the excitement of the second round of the Super League, but are still worth watching.

Omlin's moment of panic in the 1st minute

Imagine returning to your old stomping grounds after six years and then scoring an embarrassing own goal just a few seconds into the game. That’s almost what happened to Jonas Omlin during his FCB comeback. After a back pass, the goalie initially fails to control the ball and is lucky that it doesn’t roll toward the goal line.

00:16

Mollet's Goal of the Matchday

Omlin remained composed for the rest of the match, though he was forced to make one save. The FCB goalie had no chance against Florent Mollet’s thunderous shot in stoppage time. It was the winning goal for Lausanne.

00:44

Amazing sliding tackle by YB defender Blum

YB showed Thun who’s boss, sweeping their cantonal rivals out of the stadium with a 6-0 victory. The Young Boys’ offense, which has already scored ten goals this season, is drawing particular praise. But their defensive performance is also worth mentioning—especially Lewin Blum’s monster tackle on Brighton Labeau in the 56th minute. What a save!

00:14

Mistake Number 1 ...

It’s a debut to forget for Edvinas Gertmonas. The new Servette goalie completely misjudged the ball against FCZ following a Berisha free kick—blinded by the sun—and looked utterly helpless as it found the back of the net. It’s the 1-0 lead for the Zurich team, which goes on to win 2-1.

00:45

... Blunder Number 2 ...

37-year-old Vaduz veteran Benjamin Büchel also looks his age when, 20 seconds into the game against St. Gallen, he tries to play a long ball and is caught off guard by Aliou Baldé. After the ball bounces, a footrace ensues—and despite his head start, Büchel doesn’t stand a chance.

00:33

... Blunder Number 3

All good things come in threes! Lucerne's new goalkeeper, Simon Simoni, also looks terrible on the first goal he conceded in Sion. Simoni lets Donat Rrudhani's seemingly harmless shot slip right through his legs.

00:21

Red card after 2 minutes

When Sion takes the lead against Lucerne, the visitors are already down to ten men on the field. Tyron Owusu is shown a red card just two minutes into the game following a VAR review after he went into a tackle far too aggressively and struck Sion’s Rrudhani above the ankle.

00:26

Lugano scores—and GC goes wild

Arguably the most controversial moment of the matchday occurred in the game between GC and Lugano. With the score at 1–2 in the closing minutes, the Hoppers were looking to equalize and appealed for a free kick on the edge of the penalty area when Lugano’s Mattia Zanotti touched the ball with his hands while lying on the ground. But the referee didn’t blow the whistle—instead, just a few seconds later, the ball was in the net on the other side. The VAR didn’t intervene; the decision stood—and in the end, the Ticino side won 4–1.

00:34

Bonus: Here's what the FCB locker room looks like

After the locker room fire this spring, things at the Joggeli still aren't back to normal. A look inside the catacombs of St. Jakob Park.