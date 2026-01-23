With Spain's triumph, the 23rd FIFA World Cup is now history. Even off the field, the tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada has provided plenty of stories. Five episodes from 39 days of the World Cup.

Mahomes alongside Messi

Anyone who walked into one of the official World Cup fan shops at the North American host cities probably found themselves rubbing their eyes in surprise at times. For a high-profile global event like the World Cup, the retail spaces were surprisingly sparse. Often, they were simply fan shops belonging to local American football teams that had been temporarily repurposed. In San Francisco, for example, alongside a sparse selection of World Cup merchandise, there were still 49ers jerseys on display, as well as unsold leftover stock from this year’s Super Bowl, which took place at the stadium in Santa Clara that would later host World Cup matches.

A similar scene unfolded in Kansas City. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ No. 15 and Travis Kelce’s No. 87—the newlywed husband of pop icon Taylor Swift—were displayed just as prominently on the stands as Lionel Messi’s or Kylian Mbappé’s “10.” And the two vendors at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco? They were, of course, wearing football gear and were probably wondering to themselves why these weird “soccer” fans were spending so much money.

27 hours for a national team game

Actually, the plan was simple: After the Swiss national team’s expected elimination in the round of 16, we were going to spend a few more sunny days on the beach in Miami. But the Swiss national team’s dramatic, historic victory over Colombia—and their resulting advancement to the quarterfinals—turned those travel plans completely upside down. Just a day and a half after arriving in Florida, the new destination was suddenly Kansas City. The alarm clock rang mercilessly at 4:15 a.m., and at 6:20 a.m., the plane took off for a layover in Baltimore.

The plane was scheduled to take off for the heart of America that afternoon—and it did. The passengers were all the more surprised when, after three hours in the air, the plane landed back in Baltimore due to a technical problem. Then began the long wait for a replacement plane, which first had to pick up a few party tourists from Cancun. Instead of the world-famous Kansas barbecue, we had pancakes in a heavily air-conditioned airport restaurant.

The second attempt was successful, though it was six hours late. After 17 hours on my feet, lying in the bed of that musty airport motel finally felt like being on cloud nine. Since the arduous return trip via Boston and Baltimore also took ten hours, the total travel time came to 27 hours over three days. The things we do for a historic game by the Swiss national team. I didn’t get to try the barbecue—maybe that’s reason enough to return to Kansas City.

Between Soccer Euphoria and Baseball

When the Canadian national team kicked off the knockout stage against South Africa, Canada Place in downtown Vancouver was packed to the brim. Crowded together in the hot midday sun, fans tried to catch a glimpse of one of the two giant screens. When Stephen Eustaquio secured the Canadians’ historic advancement with a long-range shot in stoppage time, the ecstasy knew no bounds. But not everywhere in North America was the teams’ progress followed with such euphoria. In major U.S. cities, it was sometimes easy to break out of the World Cup bubble and ignore the massive, global event that was currently underway.

One example came from San Jose, located not far from Santa Clara, where Switzerland kicked off the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Qatar. San Pedro Square Market is a popular gathering spot with countless food stands and screens. Yet, despite the World Cup, it’s apparently not a given that soccer will be shown there. At one point, for instance, the speakers were blaring a baseball game instead of the group stage match between Curaçao and Colombia. Perhaps the organizers just had a good instinct: there weren’t any goals to marvel at in that match anyway.

National Team Stars on a Sightseeing Tour

During the World Cup, Vancouver offered not only sporting highlights but also unexpected encounters off the field. Since the Swiss national team played three of its matches in the Canadian metropolis, the players also had the opportunity to enjoy a day off away from the training field. Anyone strolling through the city with their eyes open was sure to come across some familiar faces. On two separate days, people crossed paths with the Swiss national team players at the waterfront: First, backup goalie Marvin Keller enjoyed a leisurely walk along the picturesque waterfront. A little later, the two forwards, Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye, were enjoying themselves at a restaurant right on the waterfront.

The Beach Instead of the Stadium

The original plan had been to wrap up the several-week-long World Championship trip with the grand final in New Jersey. So, on Saturday morning, we found ourselves once again at an airport gate in Miami. At first, we were told the flight to Newark was half an hour late. Great—time for a leisurely breakfast. Shortly afterward, the plane was already taxiing across the tarmac toward the runway. But then came the sudden announcement: They had just received word that, due to heavy rainfall, no planes would be able to land in Newark for the next two hours.

So we headed back to the gate, and the long wait began. First, the flight was delayed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then to 3 p.m., and later to 5 p.m.—before it was finally canceled altogether. Complete chaos broke out as all the stranded passengers tried to figure out some way to make it to New Jersey. On that day alone, 361 flights had to be canceled, and it’s unlikely that all the affected fans managed to find a way to get to the stadium in time for kickoff.

But the flights on Sunday morning were completely booked, and apparently the airline didn't feel it was its responsibility to support its customers in this exceptional situation. So in the end, there was only one option left—which, given the rather lackluster quality of the final, might not have been such a bad choice after all: the beach instead of the stadium.