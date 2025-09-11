  1. Residential Customers
Ex-Inter goalkeeper sorted out Onana from Manchester United to Trabzonspor

SDA

11.9.2025 - 22:44

Just a benchwarmer at Manchester United: André Onana moves to Turkey on loan
Just a benchwarmer at Manchester United: André Onana moves to Turkey on loan
Keystone

Manchester United have found a replacement for demoted goalkeeper André Onana. The English record champions have loaned the Cameroonian to Turkish first division club Trabzonspor for a year.

Keystone-SDA

11.09.2025, 22:44

11.09.2025, 23:03

The English club published an announcement to this effect on its website.

Onana moved from Inter Milan to Manchester in 2023 for more than €50 million, where he has since made 102 appearances. After faltering performances in pre-season, the 29-year-old was replaced by Altay Bayindir at the start of this season. The Red Devils also signed another goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

