Steven Zuber has arrived at FC Zurich. At his first media conference after returning to Switzerland, the 56-time national team player explains his decision to join FCZ and also talks about his deleted "Once a hopper, always a hopper" post.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich presented new signing Steven Zuber on Friday afternoon.

The 56-time Swiss international also talks about his GC past and says that the move to the city rivals is not a problem for him at all.

Meanwhile, FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announces further changes and speaks plainly: "We have a lot of players in the team who are only concerned with themselves and their careers." Show more

FC Zurich have pulled off a real transfer coup with the signing of Steven Zuber. However, the prominent new signing keeps a low profile during his presentation.

The press conference at the Home of FCZ in Heerenschürli is also used by club president Ancillo Canepa and sporting director Milos Malenovic to talk about season goals (Canepa: "We want to reach the league phase of a European competition") or to say that they only want to work with players who "tear themselves apart" for the club, as Malenovic says. "We have a lot of players in the team who are busy with themselves and their careers."

The Head of Sport expects full focus on FCZ and that the players put their own needs second. "Anyone who doesn't want that should leave this winter." No names are mentioned, but blue Sport knows that Cheick Condé is on the move to Serie A club Venezia. Nikola Katic also apparently wants to leave. Malenovic: "I think it's easy to see who is meant when you've seen the games."

This is also how he explains Zurich's weak final spurt in the first half of the season, with just three points from the last six games. "We have good players in our team, but too many hangers-on. We need players with strong character," says Malenovic. This is one of the reasons why Zuber has now been brought in. "We told him that we need leaders. In Steven, we have a model professional and a role model for our young talents. Of course, we also want him to perform on the pitch."

Once a hopper, always a hopper?

Of course, Zuber still has a few questions to answer. The most burning one: how he looks back on his now-deleted declaration of love for GC on Instagram from 2019. "Once a hopper, always a hopper!", Zuber wrote five and a half years ago after the record champions were relegated to the Challenge League.

The FCZ fans have not forgotten this and made their position clear after the Zuber transfer was announced: "Dini Vergangeheit chasch nur uf Instagram löschen." What does the new FCZ hopeful say? "I stand by it. That's how I grew up," says Zuber. "But that's life. Time shapes your character. I'm a different person today, I'm here now and I'm really looking forward to FCZ."

So he didn't have to think twice when FCZ came knocking: "I didn't have to sleep on it, I made my decision quickly. There are always reactions everywhere. I also have GC fans, FCZ fans and Basel fans in my circle of friends. But it's all completely okay."

Canepa also sees no problem at all with Zuber's GC past. "For us, it's about footballing competence, integrity and character." It doesn't matter where the player comes from. "If a player realizes that he can go to a club where he's in good hands, that's nothing more than common sense. There have always been transfers from Zurich to GC or Basel."

After all, we're no longer living in the "century before last", says the FCZ president. "I've never hated the other clubs either. I also enjoy a Shaqiri or Steffen. And I've always enjoyed Steven Zuber. Even more so now. If we have the chance to bring a player like that to us, it would be stupid if we didn't do it."

Live ticker