Steven Zuber has arrived at FC Zurich. At his first media conference after returning to Switzerland, the 56-time national team player explains his decision to join FCZ and also talks about his deleted "Once a hopper, always a hopper" post.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- FC Zurich presented new signing Steven Zuber on Friday afternoon.
- The 56-time Swiss international also talks about his GC past and says that the move to the city rivals is not a problem for him at all.
- Meanwhile, FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announces further changes and speaks plainly: "We have a lot of players in the team who are only concerned with themselves and their careers."
FC Zurich have pulled off a real transfer coup with the signing of Steven Zuber. However, the prominent new signing keeps a low profile during his presentation.
The press conference at the Home of FCZ in Heerenschürli is also used by club president Ancillo Canepa and sporting director Milos Malenovic to talk about season goals (Canepa: "We want to reach the league phase of a European competition") or to say that they only want to work with players who "tear themselves apart" for the club, as Malenovic says. "We have a lot of players in the team who are busy with themselves and their careers."
The Head of Sport expects full focus on FCZ and that the players put their own needs second. "Anyone who doesn't want that should leave this winter." No names are mentioned, but blue Sport knows that Cheick Condé is on the move to Serie A club Venezia. Nikola Katic also apparently wants to leave. Malenovic: "I think it's easy to see who is meant when you've seen the games."
This is also how he explains Zurich's weak final spurt in the first half of the season, with just three points from the last six games. "We have good players in our team, but too many hangers-on. We need players with strong character," says Malenovic. This is one of the reasons why Zuber has now been brought in. "We told him that we need leaders. In Steven, we have a model professional and a role model for our young talents. Of course, we also want him to perform on the pitch."
Once a hopper, always a hopper?
Of course, Zuber still has a few questions to answer. The most burning one: how he looks back on his now-deleted declaration of love for GC on Instagram from 2019. "Once a hopper, always a hopper!", Zuber wrote five and a half years ago after the record champions were relegated to the Challenge League.
The FCZ fans have not forgotten this and made their position clear after the Zuber transfer was announced: "Dini Vergangeheit chasch nur uf Instagram löschen." What does the new FCZ hopeful say? "I stand by it. That's how I grew up," says Zuber. "But that's life. Time shapes your character. I'm a different person today, I'm here now and I'm really looking forward to FCZ."
So he didn't have to think twice when FCZ came knocking: "I didn't have to sleep on it, I made my decision quickly. There are always reactions everywhere. I also have GC fans, FCZ fans and Basel fans in my circle of friends. But it's all completely okay."
Canepa also sees no problem at all with Zuber's GC past. "For us, it's about footballing competence, integrity and character." It doesn't matter where the player comes from. "If a player realizes that he can go to a club where he's in good hands, that's nothing more than common sense. There have always been transfers from Zurich to GC or Basel."
After all, we're no longer living in the "century before last", says the FCZ president. "I've never hated the other clubs either. I also enjoy a Shaqiri or Steffen. And I've always enjoyed Steven Zuber. Even more so now. If we have the chance to bring a player like that to us, it would be stupid if we didn't do it."
Live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The press conference is over
That's it. The media conference is over.
-
Canepa and his golden rule
There is only one rule at FCZ. "If a player who has trained with us leaves the club for a foreign country on a free transfer, he will not return to FCZ as long as we are at the helm here," explained Canepa. "Training like that is expensive."
-
Canepa sees no problem with Zuber's GC past
The fact that Zuber grew up at GC is not a problem at all, says Canepa: "For us, it's about footballing competence, integrity and character." It doesn't matter where the player comes from. "After all, life goes on. If a player realizes that he can go to a club where he's in good hands, that's nothing more than common sense. There have always been transfers from Zurich to GC or Basel. We are no longer in the century before last. We have to treat each other sensibly," Canepa clarifies. "I've never hated the other clubs either. I also enjoy a Shaqiri or Steffen. And now I enjoy Zuber even more."
-
Malenovic only sensed a small chance
Malenovic admits that he didn't really have high hopes when he approached Zuber: "I thought there was a 5 percent chance. When I hear who all called him ... I'm glad we were quicker. But Steven chose us because he really wanted to do it."
-
Is there another big transfer for FCZ?
Will there be another big transfer after Zuber? "We'll see," says Malenovic. "Depending on what happens, we may have to act again."
-
No sleepless nights for Zuber
Have there been sleepless nights because of his GC past? "I didn't have to sleep on it," Zuber clarifies. "There are always reactions. I have GC fans, FCZ fans and Basel fans in my circle of friends. But it's all completely okay."
-
Zuber on pressure: "I see it positively"
The pressure is high on the new signing, especially as the FCZ fans haven't exactly welcomed him with open arms. Zuber: "I always see the pressure in a positive light. If there is pressure, it has something to do with his quality. I'm here to achieve something, also on a personal level. But FCZ's success doesn't just depend on me. We have a strong team that will push me."
-
Canepa has to open his "coffers"
"We had to keep opening our coffers," Canepa clarifies. "The aim was always for FCZ to finance itself. But it's difficult when you're not in the European Cup and can't make any transfers." There is also a loss of income this season due to missing out on the European Cup. "We have also invested certain amounts again in recent weeks."
-
How much does Zuber earn at FCZ?
How much does Zuber cost FCZ? "I'm very grateful and happy that there are athletes like Steven who don't put (money) in the foreground," says Malenovic simply. "We have our budget and we have to work within it." Canepa clarifies: "It's not primarily about the budget, but about the salary structure. We've defined it very clearly and Zuber is also in this salary structure. There are no adventures there."
-
Malenovic announces even more changes
Malenovic is clear once again: "We have a lot of players in the team who are preoccupied with themselves and their careers. Personal wishes, transfer stories etc. The longer that went on, the worse it got for me internally." There will be changes, says the head of sport. "We want to have people in the club who will tear themselves apart for FCZ. Anyone who doesn't want that should leave this winter." However, no names are mentioned. "But I think it's easy to see when you've seen the games," says Malenovic.
-
Malenovic: "We have too many hangers-on"
Head of Sport Milos Malenovic speaks plainly: "We have good guys in our team, but too many hangers-on. We need players with strong character. You can see with players like Steffen or Shaqiri what they can bring to a league like this, despite their age. In Steven, we have a model professional, a role model for our young talent. We have told Steven that we need leaders. We want him to perform on the pitch and become a great asset."
-
Zuber is looking forward to the Super League
After many years abroad, it is a return to Switzerland. "We have very good conditions here. I've also seen things differently abroad," he says. "I've been able to learn a lot over the years, and that shapes you. I got to know a lot of people and cultures."
-
Zuber: "I'm a different person today"
What does Zuber say about his earlier words "once a hopper, always a hopper"? "I stand by it. That's how I grew up," says Zuber. "But that's life. Time shapes your character. I'm a different person today, I'm here now and I'm really looking forward to FCZ."
-
Canepa expects a lot from the new signing
FCZ President Canepa says: "I am proud that we have been able to bring such a renowned player to Zurich. This is above all thanks to Milos, who has known Steven for many years." He expects a lot from the prominent new signing. "We want to score more points in the second half of the season than in the first half. The goal remains the European Cup, we want to be in the league next season."
-
Zuber: "I'm an emotional person"
The press conference starts a few minutes late. "We're planning a wonderful trip with FCZ. I'm an emotional person. In the first talks, I feel like I've been let go," says Zuber, explaining his decision to join FCZ. Head of Sport Milos Malenovic says: "I'm very happy that Steven has chosen us. I know that he also had many other offers."
-
Media conference from 1.30 pm
Zuber will face the media for the first time since his return to Switzerland on Friday afternoon at the Home of FCZ in Heerenschürli. The press conference is scheduled to start at 1.30 pm.
-
Zuber's FCZ return
Steven Zuber is returning to the Super League after eleven years. The 56-time Swiss international has signed a contract with FC Zurich until 2026.
Zuber last played for AEK Athens for two years after several spells in Germany. He won the double with the Greek club in 2023. This season, the 33-year-old attacking player only made five appearances and was no longer in the squad.
Zuber terminated his contract, which was due to expire in summer 2025, early and has joined FCZ, where his former advisor Milos Malenovic is now head of sport. Fun fact: Zuber comes from the Grasshoppers' youth ranks and made 146 appearances for the city rivals before moving to ZSKA Moscow in 2013.