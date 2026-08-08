Servette picks up its first points in the third round of the Super League. In a matchup between two teams that had yet to win a game, the Geneva side prevailed 2-1 in front of their home crowd against their favorite opponent, Grasshoppers.

Servette – GC 2:1 Once again, no points for the Grasshoppers against Servette

Servette routed the Grasshoppers 5-0 in the teams’ last meeting in Geneva. On March 21, the score was already 4–0 in favor of the Geneva team after just 18 minutes. There was no sign of such a one-sided match on Saturday evening at the sparsely attended Stade de Genève. Quite the opposite.

Amir Abrashi, not known as a goal-scorer, put the visitors ahead after twelve minutes following a magnificent pass from Samuel Krasniqi. The 36-year-old GC captain was left completely unmarked by the Geneva defense and scored in true goal-scorer fashion—for the first time in the Super League in more than eleven (!) years.

However, Abrashi’s rare goal wasn’t enough for the Grasshoppers to secure a rare victory over Servette, as Samuel Mraz (29th minute) and new signing Mathis Lambourde (75th minute) turned the game around. The home team scored the spectacular winning goal while playing with a man advantage after Imourane Hassane was shown a yellow-red card with half an hour remaining.

Servette extended its unbeaten streak against the Grasshoppers to 15 games with its fourth consecutive victory in head-to-head matchups.

Telegram and Table:

Servette – Grasshoppers 2:1 (1:1)

6,410 spectators. – Referee: Sanli. – Goals: 12' Abrashi (Krasniqi) 0–1. 29' Mráz 1–1. 75' Lambourde (Cognat) 2–1.

Servette: Gertmonas; Maceiras (88. Houboulang Mendes), Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou (46. Njoh); Stevanovic, Pedro Naressi, Cognat, Ouattara (82. von Moos); Mráz (88. Douline), Ayé (71. Lambourde).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Stroscio, Diaby, Mikulic (87. Sahin), Rissi (87. Giandomenico); Meyer; Hassane, Abrashi (56. Clemente), Krasniqi; Muci (63. Conateh), Bengondo (63. Marques).

Notes: 59. Yellow-red card for Hassane. Yellow cards: 9. Stroscio, 18. Hassane, 41. Muci, 42. Bengondo, 43. Pedro Naressi, 64. Cognat.

Saturday: Lausanne-Sport – Young Boys 2–2 (0–0). – Sunday: Lugano vs. Zurich at 2:00 p.m. Basel vs. Thun at 4:30 p.m. Sion vs. Vaduz at 4:30 p.m. St. Gallen vs. Lucerne at 4:30 p.m.

1. Young Boys 3/7 (12:4). 2. Lugano 2/6 (6:2). 3. St. Gallen 2/6 (5:3). 4. Lausanne-Sport 3/5 (4:3). 5. Sion 2/3 (5:4). 6. Zurich 2/3 (3:3). 7. Basel 2/3 (1:1). 8. Thun 2/3 (3:7). 9. Servette 3/3 (3:4). 10. Grasshoppers 3/1 (3:7). 11. Vaduz 2/0 (3:5). 12. Lucerne 2/0 (1:6).