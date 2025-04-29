PSG are in the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks in part to Gianluigi Donnarumma's world-class performances. He is also the great leader of the Italian national team, but the goalkeeper has not always been popular at home.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to reach the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain. They will face Arsenal in the semi-final.

Donnarumma was one of PSG's key players on the way to the semi-finals. The Italian has been playing at a high level for years and is well on his way to becoming an absolute goalkeeping legend.

He owes his development to his great idol Gigi Buffon, says Donnarumma: "Everything he did was an inspiration to me."

At Paris Saint-Germain this season, the power attack around Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola has been highly praised. But in order for the strikers to be able to whirl up front, they need a reliable back-up at the back. And Gianluigi Donnarumma is definitely that.

The Italian really outdid himself in the knockout phase of the Champions League. In the two round of 16 matches against Liverpool - perhaps the best team in Europe at the moment - he only conceded one goal and kept PSG in the penalty shoot-out by saving two penalties.

The Parisians also had their goalkeeper to thank in the quarter-final against Aston Villa. Donnarumma produced several brilliant saves, particularly in the second leg, to prevent a miraculous turnaround for the English side.

In the semi-final against Arsenal, Donnarumma will also need to be on top form to ensure a place in the final. blue Sport will broadcast the first leg live and exclusively on Tuesday evening, kick-off is at 9.00 pm.

On the hunt for a record

In Paris, he is well on his way to becoming a legend. The goalkeeper has played 150 games at the age of just 26. Although his current contract only runs until 2026, there is no sign of him leaving any time soon. "I love this club. I love being here and working with my colleagues," says Donnarumma. "I really hope that I can become a symbol for this club."

Donnarumma is not only an absolute fixture in Italy's national team, he is also on the hunt for a record. The 26-year-old already has 72 caps to his name, more than any other active player for the Azzurri.

Although he is still just over 100 appearances short of Gianluigi Buffon's record (176 games), if Donnarumma continues to play at a high level for another ten years, this record is well within reach. When Buffon was as old as Donnarumma is now, he had played far fewer international matches than his successor.

Buffon as a great inspiration

In any case, the PSG goalkeeper also owes his career to his great role model, as he says himself: "I looked up to Gigi (Buffon) and watched his every move. I learned a lot from that. Everything he did was an inspiration to me. That's why he was so important for my development as a footballer."

Gianluigi Donnarumma (right) with his great role model Gianluigi Buffon. imago

Donnarumma has long since matured into a great leader in the national team. However, the keeper had to fight for the love of the tifosi, with Milan fans in particular resenting his move to PSG in 2021 after a total of eight years at his youth club.

Back in 2017, when he was just 18 years old, he had to go through a lot: because he initially refused to extend his expiring contract at Milan, he was mocked by his own fans as "Dollarumma". His advisor at the time, Mino Raiola (deceased in 2022), even accused the club of bullying his protégé during this period.

Despite the differences, Donnarumma ultimately decided to stay at Milan until his move to France followed four years later. The resentment from his home country has since faded. After all, Donnarumma has already witched the Italians to the European Championship title in 2021 and is the great constant in the constant upheaval of the Squadra Azzurra.

Just like at PSG, where he is now set to crown his career with the Champions League title.