Good mood among the debutants: Ardon Jashari high-fives Johan Manzambi. Keystone

Switzerland win the test match in Nashville against a weak US team 4:0. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

Hardly challenged and can't really distinguish himself. But: For the first time in the 13th Nati game he keeps a clean sheet! That gives him confidence.

Grade: 4 Defense Isaac Schmidt

Has everything under control at the back, should dare to do a bit more up front.

Grade: 5 Defense Nico Elvedi

First national team game since October 2024. Was able to prevent a good chance from the opposition at the last moment in the opening phase. Elvedi is on hand when things get dicey. Sees yellow after a tactical foul. Set up the goal to make it 2-0 with a strong long ball.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Manuel Akanji

Absolutely inconspicuous in the 1st half - which is a compliment for a central defender. Replaced at the break.

Grade: 5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Stands securely at the back and is always to be found up front. With a sugar pass to Embolo, he creates another top chance. Rodriguez plays a decisive role in the third goal: His shot can only be deflected by goalkeeper Turner to Embolo. Had to be substituted at the break with a suspected concussion.

Note: 4.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

For the first time, Xhaka is in the starting eleven together with Jashari - and the two harmonize well. Xhaka sets the pace in front of the defense and allows Jashari to shape the game further forward. A solid performance from the captain, without any great moments.

Note: 5.5 Midfield Ardon Jashari

Tried to take control of the game alongside Xhaka. His pass into the path of Ndoye, which leads to 1:0, is superb. Even better how he first won the ball before making it 4-0 and then played it perfectly to Manzambi, the goalscorer. Can be found everywhere on the pitch. Excellent debut in the starting eleven.

Grade: 5.5 Midfield Johan Manzambi

After making his international debut against Mexico, the 19-year-old immediately makes his debut in the starting eleven. He quickly shows that he wants to draw attention to himself - and he succeeds. It's wonderful how Manzambi simply runs past his opponent before making it 2-0 and sets up Aebischer perfectly. Then rewards himself with his dream goal to make it 4:0. Has another good chance to score in the 2nd half. Fits perfectly into the team.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

He doesn't have many balls, but always creates space for his teammates with his clever runs. He probably unintentionally lets the ball through before the opening goal. At 2:0 he is in the right place - it is Aebischer's second international goal.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Dan Ndoye

His goal to make it 1:0 is the can opener. Ndoye makes ice-cold use of the space offered to him by the Americans. He then delivers the ball precisely into the bottom corner and keeps the USA defense busy with his speed runs. Not much more from him in the second half, however.

Note: 4.5 Sturm Breel Embolo

Misses his first good chance miserably, but is then right where a center forward should be before the 3-0 and slots in easily. Set up further Swiss top chances after the break, but Embolo himself was hardly dangerous in the second half.

Substitute player

Note: 4 Came on for Rodriguez in the 46th minute Miro Muheim

Replaces the injured Rodriguez on the left side of defense. You wait in vain for his dangerous advances and crosses. Defensively, however, without mistakes.

Note: 4.5 Came on for Akanji in the 46th minute Stefan Gartenmann

As with Akanji, Gartenmann's performance was inconspicuous but by no means poor.

Note: – Came on for Schmidt in the 65th minute Lucas Blondel

Too short an appearance for a grade.

Grade: – Came on for Xhaka in the 65th minute Djibril Sow

Too brief an appearance to be graded.

Grade: – Came on for Aebischer in the 72nd minute Zeki Amdouni

Too brief an appearance to be graded.

Grade: – Came on for Elvedi in the 72nd minute Aurèle Amenda

Too brief an appearance to be graded.

Grade: – Came on for Jashari in the 84th minute Remo Freuler

Too short an appearance to be graded.