Switzerland win the test match in Nashville against a weak US team 4:0. The Nati players in the individual critique.
Goal
Gregor Kobel
Hardly challenged and can't really distinguish himself. But: For the first time in the 13th Nati game he keeps a clean sheet! That gives him confidence.
Defense
Isaac Schmidt
Has everything under control at the back, should dare to do a bit more up front.
Defense
Nico Elvedi
First national team game since October 2024. Was able to prevent a good chance from the opposition at the last moment in the opening phase. Elvedi is on hand when things get dicey. Sees yellow after a tactical foul. Set up the goal to make it 2-0 with a strong long ball.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
Absolutely inconspicuous in the 1st half - which is a compliment for a central defender. Replaced at the break.
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Stands securely at the back and is always to be found up front. With a sugar pass to Embolo, he creates another top chance. Rodriguez plays a decisive role in the third goal: His shot can only be deflected by goalkeeper Turner to Embolo. Had to be substituted at the break with a suspected concussion.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
For the first time, Xhaka is in the starting eleven together with Jashari - and the two harmonize well. Xhaka sets the pace in front of the defense and allows Jashari to shape the game further forward. A solid performance from the captain, without any great moments.
Midfield
Ardon Jashari
Tried to take control of the game alongside Xhaka. His pass into the path of Ndoye, which leads to 1:0, is superb. Even better how he first won the ball before making it 4-0 and then played it perfectly to Manzambi, the goalscorer. Can be found everywhere on the pitch. Excellent debut in the starting eleven.
Midfield
Johan Manzambi
After making his international debut against Mexico, the 19-year-old immediately makes his debut in the starting eleven. He quickly shows that he wants to draw attention to himself - and he succeeds. It's wonderful how Manzambi simply runs past his opponent before making it 2-0 and sets up Aebischer perfectly. Then rewards himself with his dream goal to make it 4:0. Has another good chance to score in the 2nd half. Fits perfectly into the team.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
He doesn't have many balls, but always creates space for his teammates with his clever runs. He probably unintentionally lets the ball through before the opening goal. At 2:0 he is in the right place - it is Aebischer's second international goal.
Midfield
Dan Ndoye
His goal to make it 1:0 is the can opener. Ndoye makes ice-cold use of the space offered to him by the Americans. He then delivers the ball precisely into the bottom corner and keeps the USA defense busy with his speed runs. Not much more from him in the second half, however.
Sturm
Breel Embolo
Misses his first good chance miserably, but is then right where a center forward should be before the 3-0 and slots in easily. Set up further Swiss top chances after the break, but Embolo himself was hardly dangerous in the second half.
Substitute player
Came on for Rodriguez in the 46th minute
Miro Muheim
Replaces the injured Rodriguez on the left side of defense. You wait in vain for his dangerous advances and crosses. Defensively, however, without mistakes.
Came on for Akanji in the 46th minute
Stefan Gartenmann
As with Akanji, Gartenmann's performance was inconspicuous but by no means poor.
Came on for Schmidt in the 65th minute
Lucas Blondel
Too short an appearance for a grade.
Came on for Xhaka in the 65th minute
Djibril Sow
Too brief an appearance to be graded.
Came on for Aebischer in the 72nd minute
Zeki Amdouni
Too brief an appearance to be graded.
Came on for Elvedi in the 72nd minute
Aurèle Amenda
Too brief an appearance to be graded.
Came on for Jashari in the 84th minute
Remo Freuler
Too short an appearance to be graded.