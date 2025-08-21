Despite a mostly strong performance, FC Basel only managed a 1-1 draw at home against FC Copenhagen. These are the FCB players' grades for the first leg of the Champions League play-offs.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 3.5 Goal Marwin Hitz

Had his most eye-catching actions in stoppage time of the first half. First, he fished a free-kick out of the corner. In the subsequent action, however, he misjudges a cross with serious consequences - Pereira says thank you and nods into the empty goal. Hitz must take responsibility for this goal.

Grade: 5 Defense Dominik Schmid

Committed and practically flawless at the back, he repeatedly created a goal threat with his rushes and crosses. Blocked another good Copenhagen chance in stoppage time.

Grade: 5 Defense Jonas Adjetey

The central defender did his job flawlessly. Strong header, robust and with two very important actions: He deflected a dangerous Copenhagen shot just over the goal and after a Shaq ball loss he saved at the back with a strong straddle. All the more bitter that it was Adjetej, of all people, who drew the foul after a counter-attack shortly before the end and was shown a yellow card.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Adrian Leon Barisic

Like his center-back partner Adjetej, he played a solid game, but without any eye-catching actions. With his speed, he runs down many an attack by the Danes.

Grade: 5.5 Defense Keigo Tsunemoto

The best man on the pitch. Always on the move, won the ball many times and absolutely outstanding when he cleared on the line in the 36th minute. He also had strong offensive actions time and again and set up several chances for Basel. He can be forgiven for making a bad throw-in - a faux pas that only happens in the F-Juniors.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Metinho

The 22-year-old once again showed his immense potential. Outstanding how he stole the ball from his opponent at his own corner flag in the first half. However, his many ball wins are occasionally interspersed with lapses in concentration. A ball slips under his foot, a back pass is a little too short. All in all, however, a solid performance.

Grade: 5 Midfield Léo Leroy

Leroy has the midfield so well under control. He is confident in his passing, resistant to pressing, strong on the dribble and, above all, a goal threat. Time and again he gets good shots on target. He just lacks the competitive luck to get a shot in. Nevertheless, a really great performance from Leroy.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Philip Otele

At the beginning, he only stands out because he works well in the back. But then he became more and more noticeable offensively. His best action came with a butter-soft cross to Ajeti, which deserved an assist. He also goes for his own finishes, but overall it's all a bit too harmless.

Grade: 5.0 Midfield Xherdan Shaqiri

As early as the third minute, he sets up FCB's first chance with a dream pass to Ajeti. He goes forward, straddles, bosses around. His powerful corner leads to a foul on Ajeti. He converted the penalty himself and it was obvious that he was the player on the pitch with the best disposition. In the second half, however, he is a little less conspicuous. He narrowly missed his best chance with a shot in the 65th minute.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Marin Soticek

Behind the injured Benié Traoré and Anton Kade, he is only the third choice on the right wing. And not much really comes from the Croatian, who fights but otherwise remains rather invisible. One striking offensive action is not really memorable. He was substituted in the 77th minute and replaced by Koindredi.

Note: 4.5 Storm Albian Ajeti

Ajeti had the first FCB chance in the opening minutes, but the angle was too acute. It is the striker who is then held at a corner and takes the penalty for Basel. Ajeti has his best chance to score in the second half when he heads a dream cross from Otele over the goal. Replaced by Broschinski in the 67th minute.

Substitute players

Note: 4.0 Sturm Moritz Broschinski

Came on for Albian Ajeti in the 67th minute. He is able to make his presence felt once or twice, but is not really dangerous. However, he also had a difficult time because FCB were outnumbered at the end.

Note: Koba Koindredi

Came on for Soticek in the 77th minute. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Grade: Defense Nicolas Vouilloz

Came on for Leroy in the 84th minute. Too short an appearance for a rating.